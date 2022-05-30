Swamp Cooler Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Swamp Cooler market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Swamp Cooler market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Swamp Cooler market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Portable Swamp Cooler

Business Swamp Cooler

Segment by Application

Civil

Commercial

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

SPX

Kelvion Holding GmbH

Baltimore Aircoil Company

Evapco Group

EBARA

Luoyang Longhua

Xiamen Mingguang

Lanpec Technologies

Condair Group AG

Hubei Electric Power Company

Shanghai Baofeng

Shijiazhuang Tianren

Honeywell

NewAir

Hessaire

Hitachi

Prem-I-Air

North Storm Air Wave Coolers

Jinghui

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Swamp Cooler consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Swamp Cooler market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Swamp Cooler manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Swamp Cooler with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Swamp Cooler submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Swamp Cooler companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1.1 Swamp Cooler Product Introduction

1.2 Global Swamp Cooler Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Swamp Cooler Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Swamp Cooler Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Swamp Cooler Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Swamp Cooler Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Swamp Cooler Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Swamp Cooler Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Swamp Cooler in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Swamp Cooler Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Swamp Cooler Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Swamp Cooler Industry Trends

1.5.2 Swamp Cooler Market Drivers

1.5.3 Swamp Cooler Market Challenges

1.5.4 Swamp Cooler Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Swamp Cooler Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Portable Swamp Cooler

2.1.2 Business Swamp Cooler

2.2 Global Swamp Cooler Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Swamp Cooler Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Swamp Cooler Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Swamp Cooler Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Swamp Cooler Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Swamp Cooler Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Swamp Cooler Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Swamp Cooler Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Swamp Cooler Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Civil

3.1.2 Commercial

3.2 Global Swamp Cooler Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Swamp Cooler Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Swamp Cooler Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Swamp Cooler Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Swamp Cooler Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Swamp Cooler Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Swamp Cooler Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Swamp Cooler Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Swamp Cooler Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Swamp Cooler Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Swamp Cooler Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Swamp Cooler Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Swamp Cooler Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Swamp Cooler Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Swamp Cooler Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Swamp Cooler Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Swamp Cooler in 2021

4.2.3 Global Swamp Cooler Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Swamp Cooler Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Swamp Cooler Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Swamp Cooler Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Swamp Cooler Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Swamp Cooler Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Swamp Cooler Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Swamp Cooler Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Swamp Cooler Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Swamp Cooler Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Swamp Cooler Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Swamp Cooler Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Swamp Cooler Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Swamp Cooler Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Swamp Cooler Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Swamp Cooler Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Swamp Cooler Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Swamp Cooler Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Swamp Cooler Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Swamp Cooler Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Swamp Cooler Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Swamp Cooler Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Swamp Cooler Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Swamp Cooler Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Swamp Cooler Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Swamp Cooler Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Swamp Cooler Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 SPX

7.1.1 SPX Corporation Information

7.1.2 SPX Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 SPX Swamp Cooler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 SPX Swamp Cooler Products Offered

7.1.5 SPX Recent Development

7.2 Kelvion Holding GmbH

7.2.1 Kelvion Holding GmbH Corporation Information

7.2.2 Kelvion Holding GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Kelvion Holding GmbH Swamp Cooler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Kelvion Holding GmbH Swamp Cooler Products Offered

7.2.5 Kelvion Holding GmbH Recent Development

7.3 Baltimore Aircoil Company

7.3.1 Baltimore Aircoil Company Corporation Information

7.3.2 Baltimore Aircoil Company Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Baltimore Aircoil Company Swamp Cooler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Baltimore Aircoil Company Swamp Cooler Products Offered

7.3.5 Baltimore Aircoil Company Recent Development

7.4 Evapco Group

7.4.1 Evapco Group Corporation Information

7.4.2 Evapco Group Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Evapco Group Swamp Cooler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Evapco Group Swamp Cooler Products Offered

7.4.5 Evapco Group Recent Development

7.5 EBARA

7.5.1 EBARA Corporation Information

7.5.2 EBARA Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 EBARA Swamp Cooler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 EBARA Swamp Cooler Products Offered

7.5.5 EBARA Recent Development

7.6 Luoyang Longhua

7.6.1 Luoyang Longhua Corporation Information

7.6.2 Luoyang Longhua Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Luoyang Longhua Swamp Cooler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Luoyang Longhua Swamp Cooler Products Offered

7.6.5 Luoyang Longhua Recent Development

7.7 Xiamen Mingguang

7.7.1 Xiamen Mingguang Corporation Information

7.7.2 Xiamen Mingguang Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Xiamen Mingguang Swamp Cooler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Xiamen Mingguang Swamp Cooler Products Offered

7.7.5 Xiamen Mingguang Recent Development

7.8 Lanpec Technologies

7.8.1 Lanpec Technologies Corporation Information

7.8.2 Lanpec Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Lanpec Technologies Swamp Cooler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Lanpec Technologies Swamp Cooler Products Offered

7.8.5 Lanpec Technologies Recent Development

7.9 Condair Group AG

7.9.1 Condair Group AG Corporation Information

7.9.2 Condair Group AG Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Condair Group AG Swamp Cooler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Condair Group AG Swamp Cooler Products Offered

7.9.5 Condair Group AG Recent Development

7.10 Hubei Electric Power Company

7.10.1 Hubei Electric Power Company Corporation Information

7.10.2 Hubei Electric Power Company Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Hubei Electric Power Company Swamp Cooler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Hubei Electric Power Company Swamp Cooler Products Offered

7.10.5 Hubei Electric Power Company Recent Development

7.11 Shanghai Baofeng

7.11.1 Shanghai Baofeng Corporation Information

7.11.2 Shanghai Baofeng Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Shanghai Baofeng Swamp Cooler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Shanghai Baofeng Swamp Cooler Products Offered

7.11.5 Shanghai Baofeng Recent Development

7.12 Shijiazhuang Tianren

7.12.1 Shijiazhuang Tianren Corporation Information

7.12.2 Shijiazhuang Tianren Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Shijiazhuang Tianren Swamp Cooler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Shijiazhuang Tianren Products Offered

7.12.5 Shijiazhuang Tianren Recent Development

7.13 Honeywell

7.13.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

7.13.2 Honeywell Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Honeywell Swamp Cooler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Honeywell Products Offered

7.13.5 Honeywell Recent Development

7.14 NewAir

7.14.1 NewAir Corporation Information

7.14.2 NewAir Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 NewAir Swamp Cooler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 NewAir Products Offered

7.14.5 NewAir Recent Development

7.15 Hessaire

7.15.1 Hessaire Corporation Information

7.15.2 Hessaire Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Hessaire Swamp Cooler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Hessaire Products Offered

7.15.5 Hessaire Recent Development

7.16 Hitachi

7.16.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

7.16.2 Hitachi Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Hitachi Swamp Cooler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Hitachi Products Offered

7.16.5 Hitachi Recent Development

7.17 Prem-I-Air

7.17.1 Prem-I-Air Corporation Information

7.17.2 Prem-I-Air Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Prem-I-Air Swamp Cooler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Prem-I-Air Products Offered

7.17.5 Prem-I-Air Recent Development

7.18 North Storm Air Wave Coolers

7.18.1 North Storm Air Wave Coolers Corporation Information

7.18.2 North Storm Air Wave Coolers Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 North Storm Air Wave Coolers Swamp Cooler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 North Storm Air Wave Coolers Products Offered

7.18.5 North Storm Air Wave Coolers Recent Development

7.19 Jinghui

7.19.1 Jinghui Corporation Information

7.19.2 Jinghui Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Jinghui Swamp Cooler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Jinghui Products Offered

7.19.5 Jinghui Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Swamp Cooler Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Swamp Cooler Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Swamp Cooler Distributors

8.3 Swamp Cooler Production Mode & Process

8.4 Swamp Cooler Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Swamp Cooler Sales Channels

8.4.2 Swamp Cooler Distributors

8.5 Swamp Cooler Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

