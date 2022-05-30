Low VOC Paints and Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Low VOC Paints and Coatings in global, including the following market information:
Global Low VOC Paints and Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Low VOC Paints and Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Low VOC Paints and Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Low VOC Paints and Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Water-based Paints and Coatings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Low VOC Paints and Coatings include Benjamin Moore & Co, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries, Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, American Formulating & Manufacturing, YOLO Colorhouse LLC, Dunn-Edwards Corporation and Wacker Chemie AG and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Low VOC Paints and Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Low VOC Paints and Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Low VOC Paints and Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Water-based Paints and Coatings
Solvent-based Paints and Coatings
Global Low VOC Paints and Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Low VOC Paints and Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Global Low VOC Paints and Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Low VOC Paints and Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Low VOC Paints and Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Low VOC Paints and Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Low VOC Paints and Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Low VOC Paints and Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Benjamin Moore & Co
The Sherwin-Williams Company
Akzo Nobel N.V.
PPG Industries, Inc.
The Dow Chemical Company
American Formulating & Manufacturing
YOLO Colorhouse LLC
Dunn-Edwards Corporation
Wacker Chemie AG
EcoProCote
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Low VOC Paints and Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Low VOC Paints and Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Low VOC Paints and Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Low VOC Paints and Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Low VOC Paints and Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Low VOC Paints and Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Low VOC Paints and Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Low VOC Paints and Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Low VOC Paints and Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Low VOC Paints and Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Low VOC Paints and Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Low VOC Paints and Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Low VOC Paints and Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low VOC Paints and Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Low VOC Paints and Coatings Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
