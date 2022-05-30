Insights on the Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QY Research latest released a report about Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). This report focuses on global and United States Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Key Market Segmentation

Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)(country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Breakup by Type

HEFA-SPK

FT-SPK

ATJ-SPK

Co-processing

Others

Breakup by Application

Civil

Military

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Breakup by Company

Neste

Total

Fulcrum BioEnergy

Gevo

Red Rock Biofuels

SG Preston

Velocys

LanzaTech

SkyNRG

Sinopec

World Energy

Repsol

Aemetis

ECO Biochemical

BP

IHI

Eni

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United StatesBio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on theBio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on theregion Level & country Level?

What is the structure of the Global and United StatesBio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and who are the key players?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Product Introduction

1.2 Global Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Industry Trends

1.5.2 Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Market Drivers

1.5.3 Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Market Challenges

1.5.4 Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 HEFA-SPK

2.1.2 FT-SPK

2.1.3 ATJ-SPK

2.1.4 Co-processing

2.1.5 Others

2.2 Global Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Civil

3.1.2 Military

3.2 Global Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in 2021

4.2.3 Global Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Neste

7.1.1 Neste Corporation Information

7.1.2 Neste Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Neste Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Neste Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Products Offered

7.1.5 Neste Recent Development

7.2 Total

7.2.1 Total Corporation Information

7.2.2 Total Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Total Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Total Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Products Offered

7.2.5 Total Recent Development

7.3 Fulcrum BioEnergy

7.3.1 Fulcrum BioEnergy Corporation Information

7.3.2 Fulcrum BioEnergy Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Fulcrum BioEnergy Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Fulcrum BioEnergy Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Products Offered

7.3.5 Fulcrum BioEnergy Recent Development

7.4 Gevo

7.4.1 Gevo Corporation Information

7.4.2 Gevo Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Gevo Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Gevo Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Products Offered

7.4.5 Gevo Recent Development

7.5 Red Rock Biofuels

7.5.1 Red Rock Biofuels Corporation Information

7.5.2 Red Rock Biofuels Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Red Rock Biofuels Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Red Rock Biofuels Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Products Offered

7.5.5 Red Rock Biofuels Recent Development

7.6 SG Preston

7.6.1 SG Preston Corporation Information

7.6.2 SG Preston Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 SG Preston Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 SG Preston Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Products Offered

7.6.5 SG Preston Recent Development

7.7 Velocys

7.7.1 Velocys Corporation Information

7.7.2 Velocys Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Velocys Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Velocys Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Products Offered

7.7.5 Velocys Recent Development

7.8 LanzaTech

7.8.1 LanzaTech Corporation Information

7.8.2 LanzaTech Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 LanzaTech Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 LanzaTech Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Products Offered

7.8.5 LanzaTech Recent Development

7.9 SkyNRG

7.9.1 SkyNRG Corporation Information

7.9.2 SkyNRG Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 SkyNRG Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 SkyNRG Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Products Offered

7.9.5 SkyNRG Recent Development

7.10 Sinopec

7.10.1 Sinopec Corporation Information

7.10.2 Sinopec Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Sinopec Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Sinopec Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Products Offered

7.10.5 Sinopec Recent Development

7.11 World Energy

7.11.1 World Energy Corporation Information

7.11.2 World Energy Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 World Energy Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 World Energy Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Products Offered

7.11.5 World Energy Recent Development

7.12 Repsol

7.12.1 Repsol Corporation Information

7.12.2 Repsol Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Repsol Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Repsol Products Offered

7.12.5 Repsol Recent Development

7.13 Aemetis

7.13.1 Aemetis Corporation Information

7.13.2 Aemetis Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Aemetis Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Aemetis Products Offered

7.13.5 Aemetis Recent Development

7.14 ECO Biochemical

7.14.1 ECO Biochemical Corporation Information

7.14.2 ECO Biochemical Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 ECO Biochemical Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 ECO Biochemical Products Offered

7.14.5 ECO Biochemical Recent Development

7.15 BP

7.15.1 BP Corporation Information

7.15.2 BP Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 BP Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 BP Products Offered

7.15.5 BP Recent Development

7.16 IHI

7.16.1 IHI Corporation Information

7.16.2 IHI Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 IHI Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 IHI Products Offered

7.16.5 IHI Recent Development

7.17 Eni

7.17.1 Eni Corporation Information

7.17.2 Eni Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Eni Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Eni Products Offered

7.17.5 Eni Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Distributors

8.3 Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Production Mode & Process

8.4 Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Sales Channels

8.4.2 Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Distributors

8.5 Bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

