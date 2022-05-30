Niaouli Oil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Niaouli Oil in global, including the following market information:

Global Niaouli Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Niaouli Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Niaouli Oil companies in 2021 (%)

The global Niaouli Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Organic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Niaouli Oil include Floracopeia Inc, Neal’s Yard, Sallamander Concepts, AOS Products Private Limited, India Essential Oils, New Directions Aromatics Inc, TMC Industries Inc, The Cary Company and Vigon International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Niaouli Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Niaouli Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Niaouli Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Organic

Conventional

Global Niaouli Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Niaouli Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Household Products

Others

Global Niaouli Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Niaouli Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Niaouli Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Niaouli Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Niaouli Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Niaouli Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Floracopeia Inc

Neal’s Yard

Sallamander Concepts

AOS Products Private Limited

India Essential Oils

New Directions Aromatics Inc

TMC Industries Inc

The Cary Company

Vigon International

Jedwards International, Inc

Royal Atlantic Group

Natural Taste International Inc

