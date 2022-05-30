Global Smart Home Thermostats Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global United States and Smart Home Thermostats market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Smart Home Thermostats market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Smart Home Thermostats market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1827.2 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 3704.3 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, WiFi Technology accounting for % of the Smart Home Thermostats global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Distribution Channel, Online was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Smart Home Thermostats Scope and Market Size

Smart Home Thermostats market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Smart Home Thermostats market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Smart Home Thermostats market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/279847/smart-home-thermostats

Segment by Type

WiFi Technology

ZigBee Technology

Others

Segment by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Company

Google Nest

Honeywell

EcoBee

Emerson

LUX/GEO

Carrier

Energate Inc.

Tado GmbH

Control4

Netatmo

Hive Home

The report on the Marine Soft-Sided Coolers market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Marine Soft-Sided Coolersconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Marine Soft-Sided Coolersmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Marine Soft-Sided Coolersmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Marine Soft-Sided Coolerswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Marine Soft-Sided Coolerssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Smart Home Thermostatscompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Smart Home Thermostats Product Introduction

1.2 Global Smart Home Thermostats Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Smart Home Thermostats Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Smart Home Thermostats Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Smart Home Thermostats Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Smart Home Thermostats Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Smart Home Thermostats Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Smart Home Thermostats Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Smart Home Thermostats in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Smart Home Thermostats Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Smart Home Thermostats Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Smart Home Thermostats Industry Trends

1.5.2 Smart Home Thermostats Market Drivers

1.5.3 Smart Home Thermostats Market Challenges

1.5.4 Smart Home Thermostats Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Smart Home Thermostats Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 WiFi Technology

2.1.2 ZigBee Technology

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Smart Home Thermostats Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Smart Home Thermostats Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Smart Home Thermostats Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Smart Home Thermostats Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Smart Home Thermostats Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Smart Home Thermostats Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Smart Home Thermostats Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Smart Home Thermostats Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Distribution Channel

3.1 Smart Home Thermostats Market Segment by Distribution Channel

3.1.1 Online

3.1.2 Offline

3.2 Global Smart Home Thermostats Market Size by Distribution Channel

3.2.1 Global Smart Home Thermostats Sales in Value, by Distribution Channel (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Smart Home Thermostats Sales in Volume, by Distribution Channel (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Smart Home Thermostats Average Selling Price (ASP) by Distribution Channel (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Smart Home Thermostats Market Size by Distribution Channel

3.3.1 United States Smart Home Thermostats Sales in Value, by Distribution Channel (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Smart Home Thermostats Sales in Volume, by Distribution Channel (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Smart Home Thermostats Average Selling Price (ASP) by Distribution Channel (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Smart Home Thermostats Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Smart Home Thermostats Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Smart Home Thermostats Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Smart Home Thermostats Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Smart Home Thermostats Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Smart Home Thermostats Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Smart Home Thermostats Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Smart Home Thermostats Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Smart Home Thermostats in 2021

4.2.3 Global Smart Home Thermostats Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Smart Home Thermostats Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Smart Home Thermostats Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Smart Home Thermostats Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Smart Home Thermostats Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Smart Home Thermostats Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Smart Home Thermostats Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Smart Home Thermostats Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Smart Home Thermostats Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Smart Home Thermostats Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Smart Home Thermostats Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Smart Home Thermostats Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Smart Home Thermostats Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Smart Home Thermostats Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Smart Home Thermostats Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Smart Home Thermostats Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Smart Home Thermostats Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Smart Home Thermostats Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Smart Home Thermostats Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Home Thermostats Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Home Thermostats Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Smart Home Thermostats Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Smart Home Thermostats Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Smart Home Thermostats Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Smart Home Thermostats Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Home Thermostats Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Home Thermostats Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Google Nest

7.1.1 Google Nest Corporation Information

7.1.2 Google Nest Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Google Nest Smart Home Thermostats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Google Nest Smart Home Thermostats Products Offered

7.1.5 Google Nest Recent Development

7.2 Honeywell

7.2.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

7.2.2 Honeywell Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Honeywell Smart Home Thermostats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Honeywell Smart Home Thermostats Products Offered

7.2.5 Honeywell Recent Development

7.3 EcoBee

7.3.1 EcoBee Corporation Information

7.3.2 EcoBee Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 EcoBee Smart Home Thermostats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 EcoBee Smart Home Thermostats Products Offered

7.3.5 EcoBee Recent Development

7.4 Emerson

7.4.1 Emerson Corporation Information

7.4.2 Emerson Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Emerson Smart Home Thermostats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Emerson Smart Home Thermostats Products Offered

7.4.5 Emerson Recent Development

7.5 LUX/GEO

7.5.1 LUX/GEO Corporation Information

7.5.2 LUX/GEO Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 LUX/GEO Smart Home Thermostats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 LUX/GEO Smart Home Thermostats Products Offered

7.5.5 LUX/GEO Recent Development

7.6 Carrier

7.6.1 Carrier Corporation Information

7.6.2 Carrier Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Carrier Smart Home Thermostats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Carrier Smart Home Thermostats Products Offered

7.6.5 Carrier Recent Development

7.7 Energate Inc.

7.7.1 Energate Inc. Corporation Information

7.7.2 Energate Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Energate Inc. Smart Home Thermostats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Energate Inc. Smart Home Thermostats Products Offered

7.7.5 Energate Inc. Recent Development

7.8 Tado GmbH

7.8.1 Tado GmbH Corporation Information

7.8.2 Tado GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Tado GmbH Smart Home Thermostats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Tado GmbH Smart Home Thermostats Products Offered

7.8.5 Tado GmbH Recent Development

7.9 Control4

7.9.1 Control4 Corporation Information

7.9.2 Control4 Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Control4 Smart Home Thermostats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Control4 Smart Home Thermostats Products Offered

7.9.5 Control4 Recent Development

7.10 Netatmo

7.10.1 Netatmo Corporation Information

7.10.2 Netatmo Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Netatmo Smart Home Thermostats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Netatmo Smart Home Thermostats Products Offered

7.10.5 Netatmo Recent Development

7.11 Hive Home

7.11.1 Hive Home Corporation Information

7.11.2 Hive Home Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Hive Home Smart Home Thermostats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Hive Home Smart Home Thermostats Products Offered

7.11.5 Hive Home Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Smart Home Thermostats Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Smart Home Thermostats Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Smart Home Thermostats Distributors

8.3 Smart Home Thermostats Production Mode & Process

8.4 Smart Home Thermostats Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Smart Home Thermostats Sales Channels

8.4.2 Smart Home Thermostats Distributors

8.5 Smart Home Thermostats Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/279847/smart-home-thermostats

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com