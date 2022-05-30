Global Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global United States and Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1096 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 2648.3 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Burn Scrubber accounting for % of the Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, CVD (SiH4, NF3, WF6, B2H6, TEOS, TDMAT, N2O, C3H6, Etc.) was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Scope and Market Size

Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Burn Scrubber

Plasma Scrubber

Heat Wet Scrubber

Dry Scrubber

Segment by Application

CVD (SiH4, NF3, WF6, B2H6, TEOS, TDMAT, N2O, C3H6, Etc.)

Diffusion (SiH4, TEOS, DCS, NH3, ClF3, B2H6, Etc.)

Etch (CF4, SF6, BCl3, Cl2, HBr, Etc.)

Others

By Company

Ebara

Global Standard Technology

UNISEM

CSK

Edwards Vacuum

Kanken Techno

EcoSys

DAS Environmental Expert GmbH

GNBS Engineering

YOUNGJIN IND

Integrated Plasma Inc (IPI)

MAT Plus

KC Innovation

CS Clean Solution

Triple Cores Technology

Shengjian

SemiAn Technology

Japan Pionics

The report on the Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Product Introduction

1.2 Global Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Industry Trends

1.5.2 Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Market Drivers

1.5.3 Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Market Challenges

1.5.4 Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Burn Scrubber

2.1.2 Plasma Scrubber

2.1.3 Heat Wet Scrubber

2.1.4 Dry Scrubber

2.2 Global Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 CVD (SiH4, NF3, WF6, B2H6, TEOS, TDMAT, N2O, C3H6, Etc.)

3.1.2 Diffusion (SiH4, TEOS, DCS, NH3, ClF3, B2H6, Etc.)

3.1.3 Etch (CF4, SF6, BCl3, Cl2, HBr, Etc.)

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor in 2021

4.2.3 Global Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Ebara

7.1.1 Ebara Corporation Information

7.1.2 Ebara Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Ebara Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Ebara Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Products Offered

7.1.5 Ebara Recent Development

7.2 Global Standard Technology

7.2.1 Global Standard Technology Corporation Information

7.2.2 Global Standard Technology Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Global Standard Technology Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Global Standard Technology Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Products Offered

7.2.5 Global Standard Technology Recent Development

7.3 UNISEM

7.3.1 UNISEM Corporation Information

7.3.2 UNISEM Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 UNISEM Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 UNISEM Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Products Offered

7.3.5 UNISEM Recent Development

7.4 CSK

7.4.1 CSK Corporation Information

7.4.2 CSK Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 CSK Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 CSK Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Products Offered

7.4.5 CSK Recent Development

7.5 Edwards Vacuum

7.5.1 Edwards Vacuum Corporation Information

7.5.2 Edwards Vacuum Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Edwards Vacuum Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Edwards Vacuum Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Products Offered

7.5.5 Edwards Vacuum Recent Development

7.6 Kanken Techno

7.6.1 Kanken Techno Corporation Information

7.6.2 Kanken Techno Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Kanken Techno Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Kanken Techno Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Products Offered

7.6.5 Kanken Techno Recent Development

7.7 EcoSys

7.7.1 EcoSys Corporation Information

7.7.2 EcoSys Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 EcoSys Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 EcoSys Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Products Offered

7.7.5 EcoSys Recent Development

7.8 DAS Environmental Expert GmbH

7.8.1 DAS Environmental Expert GmbH Corporation Information

7.8.2 DAS Environmental Expert GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 DAS Environmental Expert GmbH Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 DAS Environmental Expert GmbH Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Products Offered

7.8.5 DAS Environmental Expert GmbH Recent Development

7.9 GNBS Engineering

7.9.1 GNBS Engineering Corporation Information

7.9.2 GNBS Engineering Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 GNBS Engineering Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 GNBS Engineering Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Products Offered

7.9.5 GNBS Engineering Recent Development

7.10 YOUNGJIN IND

7.10.1 YOUNGJIN IND Corporation Information

7.10.2 YOUNGJIN IND Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 YOUNGJIN IND Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 YOUNGJIN IND Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Products Offered

7.10.5 YOUNGJIN IND Recent Development

7.11 Integrated Plasma Inc (IPI)

7.11.1 Integrated Plasma Inc (IPI) Corporation Information

7.11.2 Integrated Plasma Inc (IPI) Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Integrated Plasma Inc (IPI) Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Integrated Plasma Inc (IPI) Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Products Offered

7.11.5 Integrated Plasma Inc (IPI) Recent Development

7.12 MAT Plus

7.12.1 MAT Plus Corporation Information

7.12.2 MAT Plus Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 MAT Plus Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 MAT Plus Products Offered

7.12.5 MAT Plus Recent Development

7.13 KC Innovation

7.13.1 KC Innovation Corporation Information

7.13.2 KC Innovation Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 KC Innovation Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 KC Innovation Products Offered

7.13.5 KC Innovation Recent Development

7.14 CS Clean Solution

7.14.1 CS Clean Solution Corporation Information

7.14.2 CS Clean Solution Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 CS Clean Solution Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 CS Clean Solution Products Offered

7.14.5 CS Clean Solution Recent Development

7.15 Triple Cores Technology

7.15.1 Triple Cores Technology Corporation Information

7.15.2 Triple Cores Technology Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Triple Cores Technology Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Triple Cores Technology Products Offered

7.15.5 Triple Cores Technology Recent Development

7.16 Shengjian

7.16.1 Shengjian Corporation Information

7.16.2 Shengjian Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Shengjian Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Shengjian Products Offered

7.16.5 Shengjian Recent Development

7.17 SemiAn Technology

7.17.1 SemiAn Technology Corporation Information

7.17.2 SemiAn Technology Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 SemiAn Technology Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 SemiAn Technology Products Offered

7.17.5 SemiAn Technology Recent Development

7.18 Japan Pionics

7.18.1 Japan Pionics Corporation Information

7.18.2 Japan Pionics Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Japan Pionics Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Japan Pionics Products Offered

7.18.5 Japan Pionics Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Distributors

8.3 Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Production Mode & Process

8.4 Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Sales Channels

8.4.2 Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Distributors

8.5 Gas Scrubbers for Semiconductor Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

