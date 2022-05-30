Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate in global, including the following market information:

Global Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solvent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate include The Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Corporation, BASF SE, Abbott India Limited, Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co.Ltd., India Glycols Limited, Shell Chemicals, LOTTE Chemical Corporation and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solvent

Coalescing Agent

Others

Global Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Inks

Paints and Coatings

Cleaners

Others

Global Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

The Dow Chemical Company

Eastman Chemical Corporation

BASF SE

Abbott India Limited

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co.Ltd.

India Glycols Limited

Shell Chemicals

LOTTE Chemical Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Hangzhou Yunuo Chemical Co., Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dipropylene Gl

