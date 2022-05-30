Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate in global, including the following market information:
Global Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Solvent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate include The Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Corporation, BASF SE, Abbott India Limited, Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co.Ltd., India Glycols Limited, Shell Chemicals, LOTTE Chemical Corporation and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Solvent
Coalescing Agent
Others
Global Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Inks
Paints and Coatings
Cleaners
Others
Global Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
The Dow Chemical Company
Eastman Chemical Corporation
BASF SE
Abbott India Limited
Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co.Ltd.
India Glycols Limited
Shell Chemicals
LOTTE Chemical Corporation
LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
Hangzhou Yunuo Chemical Co., Ltd
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dipropylene Gl
