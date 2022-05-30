Perfluoro (methyl vinyl ether) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Perfluoro (methyl vinyl ether) in global, including the following market information:

Global Perfluoro (methyl vinyl ether) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Perfluoro (methyl vinyl ether) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Perfluoro (methyl vinyl ether) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Perfluoro (methyl vinyl ether) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity above 99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Perfluoro (methyl vinyl ether) include Daikin Industries, 3M, DuPont, Solvay Chemicals, BASF SE, Adama Makhteshim Ltd, The Chemours Company, Parker Hannifin and Merck KGaA and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Perfluoro (methyl vinyl ether) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Perfluoro (methyl vinyl ether) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Perfluoro (methyl vinyl ether) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity above 99%

Purity from 95% to 99%

Global Perfluoro (methyl vinyl ether) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Perfluoro (methyl vinyl ether) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fluororesin

Pesticide

Others

Global Perfluoro (methyl vinyl ether) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Perfluoro (methyl vinyl ether) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Perfluoro (methyl vinyl ether) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Perfluoro (methyl vinyl ether) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Perfluoro (methyl vinyl ether) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Perfluoro (methyl vinyl ether) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Daikin Industries

3M

DuPont

Solvay Chemicals

BASF SE

Adama Makhteshim Ltd

The Chemours Company

Parker Hannifin

Merck KGaA

Formosa Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Perfluoro (methyl vinyl ether) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Perfluoro (methyl vinyl ether) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Perfluoro (methyl vinyl ether) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Perfluoro (methyl vinyl ether) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Perfluoro (methyl vinyl ether) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Perfluoro (methyl vinyl ether) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Perfluoro (methyl vinyl ether) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Perfluoro (methyl vinyl ether) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Perfluoro (methyl vinyl ether) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Perfluoro (methyl vinyl ether) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Perfluoro (methyl vinyl ether) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Perfluoro (methyl vinyl ether) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Perfluoro (methyl vinyl ether) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Perfluoro (methyl vinyl ether) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Perfluoro (methyl vinyl ether) Compani

