Glucose and Fructose Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glucose and Fructose in global, including the following market information:

Global Glucose and Fructose Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Glucose and Fructose Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Glucose and Fructose companies in 2021 (%)

The global Glucose and Fructose market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Corn-Derived Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Glucose and Fructose include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Corporation, DuPont de Nemours, Ingredion, Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Shijiazhuang Huaxu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Dulcette Technologies LLC and Bell Chem Corp and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Glucose and Fructose manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Glucose and Fructose Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Glucose and Fructose Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Corn-Derived

Sugarcane-Derived

Sugar Beet-Derived

Others

Global Glucose and Fructose Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Glucose and Fructose Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Industry

Beverages

Others

Global Glucose and Fructose Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Glucose and Fructose Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Glucose and Fructose revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Glucose and Fructose revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Glucose and Fructose sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Glucose and Fructose sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill Corporation

DuPont de Nemours

Ingredion

Incorporated

Tate & Lyle PLC

Shijiazhuang Huaxu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Dulcette Technologies LLC

Bell Chem Corp

Atlantic Chemicals Trading GmbH

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Glucose and Fructose Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Glucose and Fructose Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Glucose and Fructose Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Glucose and Fructose Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Glucose and Fructose Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Glucose and Fructose Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Glucose and Fructose Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Glucose and Fructose Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Glucose and Fructose Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Glucose and Fructose Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Glucose and Fructose Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glucose and Fructose Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Glucose and Fructose Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glucose and Fructose Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Glucose and Fructose Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glucose and Fructose Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

