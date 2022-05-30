Carbon Fiber Profiles Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Carbon Fiber Profiles in Global, including the following market information:
Global Carbon Fiber Profiles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Carbon Fiber Profiles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Carbon Rod Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Carbon Fiber Profiles include Toray, Teijin Limited, SGL Carbon, Hexcel Corporation, Röchling Group, Prince Fiber, CarboSix, Carbon Team and DPP and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Carbon Fiber Profiles companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Carbon Fiber Profiles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Carbon Fiber Profiles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Carbon Rod
Carbon Square Rod
Carbon Tube
Carbon Square Tube
Carbon Strip
Carbon Half-Round Rod
Others
Global Carbon Fiber Profiles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Carbon Fiber Profiles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Construction
Automotive
Electronics
Machinery & Equipment
Aerospace & Defense
Others
Global Carbon Fiber Profiles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Carbon Fiber Profiles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Carbon Fiber Profiles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Carbon Fiber Profiles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Toray
Teijin Limited
SGL Carbon
Hexcel Corporation
Röchling Group
Prince Fiber
CarboSix
Carbon Team
DPP
Fiberline
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Carbon Fiber Profiles Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Carbon Fiber Profiles Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Carbon Fiber Profiles Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Profiles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Profiles Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Carbon Fiber Profiles Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Carbon Fiber Profiles Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Profiles Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Carbon Fiber Profiles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Carbon Fiber Profiles Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Fiber Profiles Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Carbon Fiber Profiles Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Fiber Profiles Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by
