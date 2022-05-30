Cooling Tower Packing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cooling Tower Packing in Global, including the following market information:

Global Cooling Tower Packing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cooling Tower Packing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Splash Fill Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cooling Tower Packing include Brentwood Industries, Inc, Vistech, Almeco, Environmental XPRT, Ceramic Pall Ring, Zhejiang Aoshuai Refrigeration Co.,Ltd, Shenzhen Newin Machinery Co., Ltd., EVAPCO and Guangdong Feiyang Industrial Group Co. Ltd and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cooling Tower Packing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cooling Tower Packing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cooling Tower Packing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Splash Fill

Film Fill

Global Cooling Tower Packing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cooling Tower Packing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverages

Power Generation

Others

Global Cooling Tower Packing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Cooling Tower Packing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cooling Tower Packing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cooling Tower Packing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Brentwood Industries, Inc

Vistech

Almeco

Environmental XPRT

Ceramic Pall Ring

Zhejiang Aoshuai Refrigeration Co.,Ltd

Shenzhen Newin Machinery Co., Ltd.

EVAPCO

Guangdong Feiyang Industrial Group Co. Ltd

ENEXIO group

