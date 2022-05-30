MOPP Films Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of MOPP Films in global, including the following market information:

Global MOPP Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global MOPP Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five MOPP Films companies in 2021 (%)

The global MOPP Films market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 50 µm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of MOPP Films include Toray Plastics, Futamura Chemical, Transcendia, MJW International, Hi-Tech International, PennPac Company, Duy Khagn Packing, NOW Plastics and Nowofol and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the MOPP Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global MOPP Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global MOPP Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 50 µm

Between 51 to 100 µm

Above 100 µm

Global MOPP Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global MOPP Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Rolled Stock

Labels & Tags

Tapes

Packings

Others

Global MOPP Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global MOPP Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies MOPP Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies MOPP Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies MOPP Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies MOPP Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Toray Plastics

Futamura Chemical

Transcendia

MJW International

Hi-Tech International

PennPac Company

Duy Khagn Packing

NOW Plastics

Nowofol

Holostik India Ltd.

