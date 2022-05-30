Global 5G Core Network (5GC) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global United States and 5G Core Network (5GC) market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 5G Core Network (5GC) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global 5G Core Network (5GC) market size is estimated to be worth US$ 2058 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 8928.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 27.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, 5G Commercial Contract accounting for % of the 5G Core Network (5GC) global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Smart Energy was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global 5G Core Network (5GC) Scope and Market Size

5G Core Network (5GC) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 5G Core Network (5GC) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the 5G Core Network (5GC) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

5G Commercial Contract

5G Industry Application Contract

Segment by Application

Smart Energy

Industrial Manufacturing

Smart Medical

Media Entertainment

Smart Transportation

Others

By Company

Huawei

ZTE

Ericsson

Nokia

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

Target Audience

> 5G Core Network (5GC)companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 5G Core Network (5GC) Revenue in 5G Core Network (5GC) Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global 5G Core Network (5GC) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global 5G Core Network (5GC) Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 5G Core Network (5GC) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States 5G Core Network (5GC) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of 5G Core Network (5GC) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 5G Core Network (5GC) Market Dynamics

1.4.1 5G Core Network (5GC) Industry Trends

1.4.2 5G Core Network (5GC) Market Drivers

1.4.3 5G Core Network (5GC) Market Challenges

1.4.4 5G Core Network (5GC) Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 5G Core Network (5GC) by Type

2.1 5G Core Network (5GC) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 5G Commercial Contract

2.1.2 5G Industry Application Contract

2.2 Global 5G Core Network (5GC) Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global 5G Core Network (5GC) Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States 5G Core Network (5GC) Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States 5G Core Network (5GC) Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 5G Core Network (5GC) by Application

3.1 5G Core Network (5GC) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Smart Energy

3.1.2 Industrial Manufacturing

3.1.3 Smart Medical

3.1.4 Media Entertainment

3.1.5 Smart Transportation

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Global 5G Core Network (5GC) Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global 5G Core Network (5GC) Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States 5G Core Network (5GC) Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States 5G Core Network (5GC) Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global 5G Core Network (5GC) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global 5G Core Network (5GC) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global 5G Core Network (5GC) Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global 5G Core Network (5GC) Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global 5G Core Network (5GC) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 5G Core Network (5GC) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of 5G Core Network (5GC) in 2021

4.2.3 Global 5G Core Network (5GC) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global 5G Core Network (5GC) Headquarters, Revenue in 5G Core Network (5GC) Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global 5G Core Network (5GC) Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global 5G Core Network (5GC) Companies Revenue in 5G Core Network (5GC) Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into 5G Core Network (5GC) Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States 5G Core Network (5GC) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top 5G Core Network (5GC) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States 5G Core Network (5GC) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global 5G Core Network (5GC) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global 5G Core Network (5GC) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global 5G Core Network (5GC) Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global 5G Core Network (5GC) Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global 5G Core Network (5GC) Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America 5G Core Network (5GC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America 5G Core Network (5GC) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific 5G Core Network (5GC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific 5G Core Network (5GC) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe 5G Core Network (5GC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe 5G Core Network (5GC) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America 5G Core Network (5GC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America 5G Core Network (5GC) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa 5G Core Network (5GC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa 5G Core Network (5GC) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Huawei

7.1.1 Huawei Company Details

7.1.2 Huawei Business Overview

7.1.3 Huawei 5G Core Network (5GC) Introduction

7.1.4 Huawei Revenue in 5G Core Network (5GC) Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Huawei Recent Development

7.2 ZTE

7.2.1 ZTE Company Details

7.2.2 ZTE Business Overview

7.2.3 ZTE 5G Core Network (5GC) Introduction

7.2.4 ZTE Revenue in 5G Core Network (5GC) Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 ZTE Recent Development

7.3 Ericsson

7.3.1 Ericsson Company Details

7.3.2 Ericsson Business Overview

7.3.3 Ericsson 5G Core Network (5GC) Introduction

7.3.4 Ericsson Revenue in 5G Core Network (5GC) Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Ericsson Recent Development

7.4 Nokia

7.4.1 Nokia Company Details

7.4.2 Nokia Business Overview

7.4.3 Nokia 5G Core Network (5GC) Introduction

7.4.4 Nokia Revenue in 5G Core Network (5GC) Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Nokia Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

