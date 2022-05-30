Electro-mechanical Brakes Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Electro-mechanical Brakes market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electro-mechanical Brakes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Electro-mechanical Brakes market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Single Face Brake

Power off Brake

Particle Brake

Hysteresis Power Brake

Multiple Disk Brake

Segment by Application

Material Handling

Packaging Industry

Elevator

Medical

Other

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Altra Industrial Motion

Kendrion

Mayr

Ogura Industrial

REACH Machinery

Precima Magnettechnik

Miki Pulley

Dunkermotoren (Ametek)

KEB Automation

Ortlinghaus Group

OSAKI

Cantoni Motor

Magnetic Technologies

Re SpA

EIDE

SUCO

Emco Dynatorq

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Electro-mechanical Brakes consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Electro-mechanical Brakes market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Electro-mechanical Brakes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electro-mechanical Brakes with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Electro-mechanical Brakes submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Electro-mechanical Brakes companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electro-mechanical Brakes Product Introduction

1.2 Global Electro-mechanical Brakes Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Electro-mechanical Brakes Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Electro-mechanical Brakes Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Electro-mechanical Brakes Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Electro-mechanical Brakes Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Electro-mechanical Brakes Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Electro-mechanical Brakes Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Electro-mechanical Brakes in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Electro-mechanical Brakes Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Electro-mechanical Brakes Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Electro-mechanical Brakes Industry Trends

1.5.2 Electro-mechanical Brakes Market Drivers

1.5.3 Electro-mechanical Brakes Market Challenges

1.5.4 Electro-mechanical Brakes Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Electro-mechanical Brakes Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Single Face Brake

2.1.2 Power off Brake

2.1.3 Particle Brake

2.1.4 Hysteresis Power Brake

2.1.5 Multiple Disk Brake

2.2 Global Electro-mechanical Brakes Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Electro-mechanical Brakes Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Electro-mechanical Brakes Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Electro-mechanical Brakes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Electro-mechanical Brakes Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Electro-mechanical Brakes Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Electro-mechanical Brakes Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Electro-mechanical Brakes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Electro-mechanical Brakes Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Material Handling

3.1.2 Packaging Industry

3.1.3 Elevator

3.1.4 Medical

3.1.5 Other

3.2 Global Electro-mechanical Brakes Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Electro-mechanical Brakes Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Electro-mechanical Brakes Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Electro-mechanical Brakes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Electro-mechanical Brakes Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Electro-mechanical Brakes Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Electro-mechanical Brakes Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Electro-mechanical Brakes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Electro-mechanical Brakes Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Electro-mechanical Brakes Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Electro-mechanical Brakes Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Electro-mechanical Brakes Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Electro-mechanical Brakes Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Electro-mechanical Brakes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Electro-mechanical Brakes Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Electro-mechanical Brakes Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Electro-mechanical Brakes in 2021

4.2.3 Global Electro-mechanical Brakes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Electro-mechanical Brakes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Electro-mechanical Brakes Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Electro-mechanical Brakes Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Electro-mechanical Brakes Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Electro-mechanical Brakes Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Electro-mechanical Brakes Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Electro-mechanical Brakes Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Electro-mechanical Brakes Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Electro-mechanical Brakes Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Electro-mechanical Brakes Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Electro-mechanical Brakes Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Electro-mechanical Brakes Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Electro-mechanical Brakes Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Electro-mechanical Brakes Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Electro-mechanical Brakes Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Electro-mechanical Brakes Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Electro-mechanical Brakes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Electro-mechanical Brakes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electro-mechanical Brakes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electro-mechanical Brakes Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Electro-mechanical Brakes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Electro-mechanical Brakes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Electro-mechanical Brakes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Electro-mechanical Brakes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Electro-mechanical Brakes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Electro-mechanical Brakes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Altra Industrial Motion

7.1.1 Altra Industrial Motion Corporation Information

7.1.2 Altra Industrial Motion Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Altra Industrial Motion Electro-mechanical Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Altra Industrial Motion Electro-mechanical Brakes Products Offered

7.1.5 Altra Industrial Motion Recent Development

7.2 Kendrion

7.2.1 Kendrion Corporation Information

7.2.2 Kendrion Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Kendrion Electro-mechanical Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Kendrion Electro-mechanical Brakes Products Offered

7.2.5 Kendrion Recent Development

7.3 Mayr

7.3.1 Mayr Corporation Information

7.3.2 Mayr Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Mayr Electro-mechanical Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Mayr Electro-mechanical Brakes Products Offered

7.3.5 Mayr Recent Development

7.4 Ogura Industrial

7.4.1 Ogura Industrial Corporation Information

7.4.2 Ogura Industrial Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Ogura Industrial Electro-mechanical Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Ogura Industrial Electro-mechanical Brakes Products Offered

7.4.5 Ogura Industrial Recent Development

7.5 REACH Machinery

7.5.1 REACH Machinery Corporation Information

7.5.2 REACH Machinery Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 REACH Machinery Electro-mechanical Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 REACH Machinery Electro-mechanical Brakes Products Offered

7.5.5 REACH Machinery Recent Development

7.6 Precima Magnettechnik

7.6.1 Precima Magnettechnik Corporation Information

7.6.2 Precima Magnettechnik Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Precima Magnettechnik Electro-mechanical Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Precima Magnettechnik Electro-mechanical Brakes Products Offered

7.6.5 Precima Magnettechnik Recent Development

7.7 Miki Pulley

7.7.1 Miki Pulley Corporation Information

7.7.2 Miki Pulley Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Miki Pulley Electro-mechanical Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Miki Pulley Electro-mechanical Brakes Products Offered

7.7.5 Miki Pulley Recent Development

7.8 Dunkermotoren (Ametek)

7.8.1 Dunkermotoren (Ametek) Corporation Information

7.8.2 Dunkermotoren (Ametek) Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Dunkermotoren (Ametek) Electro-mechanical Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Dunkermotoren (Ametek) Electro-mechanical Brakes Products Offered

7.8.5 Dunkermotoren (Ametek) Recent Development

7.9 KEB Automation

7.9.1 KEB Automation Corporation Information

7.9.2 KEB Automation Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 KEB Automation Electro-mechanical Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 KEB Automation Electro-mechanical Brakes Products Offered

7.9.5 KEB Automation Recent Development

7.10 Ortlinghaus Group

7.10.1 Ortlinghaus Group Corporation Information

7.10.2 Ortlinghaus Group Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Ortlinghaus Group Electro-mechanical Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Ortlinghaus Group Electro-mechanical Brakes Products Offered

7.10.5 Ortlinghaus Group Recent Development

7.11 OSAKI

7.11.1 OSAKI Corporation Information

7.11.2 OSAKI Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 OSAKI Electro-mechanical Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 OSAKI Electro-mechanical Brakes Products Offered

7.11.5 OSAKI Recent Development

7.12 Cantoni Motor

7.12.1 Cantoni Motor Corporation Information

7.12.2 Cantoni Motor Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Cantoni Motor Electro-mechanical Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Cantoni Motor Products Offered

7.12.5 Cantoni Motor Recent Development

7.13 Magnetic Technologies

7.13.1 Magnetic Technologies Corporation Information

7.13.2 Magnetic Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Magnetic Technologies Electro-mechanical Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Magnetic Technologies Products Offered

7.13.5 Magnetic Technologies Recent Development

7.14 Re SpA

7.14.1 Re SpA Corporation Information

7.14.2 Re SpA Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Re SpA Electro-mechanical Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Re SpA Products Offered

7.14.5 Re SpA Recent Development

7.15 EIDE

7.15.1 EIDE Corporation Information

7.15.2 EIDE Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 EIDE Electro-mechanical Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 EIDE Products Offered

7.15.5 EIDE Recent Development

7.16 SUCO

7.16.1 SUCO Corporation Information

7.16.2 SUCO Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 SUCO Electro-mechanical Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 SUCO Products Offered

7.16.5 SUCO Recent Development

7.17 Emco Dynatorq

7.17.1 Emco Dynatorq Corporation Information

7.17.2 Emco Dynatorq Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Emco Dynatorq Electro-mechanical Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Emco Dynatorq Products Offered

7.17.5 Emco Dynatorq Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Electro-mechanical Brakes Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Electro-mechanical Brakes Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Electro-mechanical Brakes Distributors

8.3 Electro-mechanical Brakes Production Mode & Process

8.4 Electro-mechanical Brakes Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Electro-mechanical Brakes Sales Channels

8.4.2 Electro-mechanical Brakes Distributors

8.5 Electro-mechanical Brakes Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

