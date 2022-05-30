Global USB Type-C Docks Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global United States and USB Type-C Docks market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global USB Type-C Docks market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global USB Type-C Docks market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1394 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 1858.5 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Number of Ports, Below 6 Ports accounting for % of the USB Type-C Docks global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Sales Channel, Offline was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global USB Type-C Docks Scope and Market Size

USB Type-C Docks market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global USB Type-C Docks market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the USB Type-C Docks market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Number of Ports

Below 6 Ports

7-9 Ports

Above 10 Ports

Segment by Sales Channel

Offline

Online

By Company

Dell

HP

Belkin

StarTech

Anker

Philips

OWC

Green Union

Baseus

ATEN

Elgato

CalDigit

TRIPP LITE

Lenovo

Plugable

Sabrent

AUKEY

Unitek

Lasuney

Satechi

Kensington

Hyper

QGeeM

IOGEAR

ORICO

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

Target Audience

> USB Type-C Dockscompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 USB Type-C Docks Product Introduction

1.2 Global USB Type-C Docks Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global USB Type-C Docks Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global USB Type-C Docks Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States USB Type-C Docks Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States USB Type-C Docks Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States USB Type-C Docks Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 USB Type-C Docks Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States USB Type-C Docks in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of USB Type-C Docks Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 USB Type-C Docks Market Dynamics

1.5.1 USB Type-C Docks Industry Trends

1.5.2 USB Type-C Docks Market Drivers

1.5.3 USB Type-C Docks Market Challenges

1.5.4 USB Type-C Docks Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Number of Ports

2.1 USB Type-C Docks Market Segment by Number of Ports

2.1.1 Below 6 Ports

2.1.2 7-9 Ports

2.1.3 Above 10 Ports

2.2 Global USB Type-C Docks Market Size by Number of Ports

2.2.1 Global USB Type-C Docks Sales in Value, by Number of Ports (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global USB Type-C Docks Sales in Volume, by Number of Ports (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global USB Type-C Docks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Number of Ports (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States USB Type-C Docks Market Size by Number of Ports

2.3.1 United States USB Type-C Docks Sales in Value, by Number of Ports (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States USB Type-C Docks Sales in Volume, by Number of Ports (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States USB Type-C Docks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Number of Ports (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Sales Channel

3.1 USB Type-C Docks Market Segment by Sales Channel

3.1.1 Offline

3.1.2 Online

3.2 Global USB Type-C Docks Market Size by Sales Channel

3.2.1 Global USB Type-C Docks Sales in Value, by Sales Channel (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global USB Type-C Docks Sales in Volume, by Sales Channel (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global USB Type-C Docks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Sales Channel (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States USB Type-C Docks Market Size by Sales Channel

3.3.1 United States USB Type-C Docks Sales in Value, by Sales Channel (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States USB Type-C Docks Sales in Volume, by Sales Channel (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States USB Type-C Docks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Sales Channel (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global USB Type-C Docks Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global USB Type-C Docks Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global USB Type-C Docks Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global USB Type-C Docks Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global USB Type-C Docks Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global USB Type-C Docks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global USB Type-C Docks Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 USB Type-C Docks Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of USB Type-C Docks in 2021

4.2.3 Global USB Type-C Docks Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global USB Type-C Docks Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global USB Type-C Docks Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers USB Type-C Docks Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into USB Type-C Docks Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States USB Type-C Docks Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top USB Type-C Docks Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States USB Type-C Docks Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States USB Type-C Docks Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global USB Type-C Docks Market Size by Region

5.1 Global USB Type-C Docks Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global USB Type-C Docks Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global USB Type-C Docks Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global USB Type-C Docks Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global USB Type-C Docks Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global USB Type-C Docks Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global USB Type-C Docks Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America USB Type-C Docks Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America USB Type-C Docks Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific USB Type-C Docks Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific USB Type-C Docks Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe USB Type-C Docks Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe USB Type-C Docks Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America USB Type-C Docks Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America USB Type-C Docks Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa USB Type-C Docks Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa USB Type-C Docks Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Dell

7.1.1 Dell Corporation Information

7.1.2 Dell Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Dell USB Type-C Docks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Dell USB Type-C Docks Products Offered

7.1.5 Dell Recent Development

7.2 HP

7.2.1 HP Corporation Information

7.2.2 HP Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 HP USB Type-C Docks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 HP USB Type-C Docks Products Offered

7.2.5 HP Recent Development

7.3 Belkin

7.3.1 Belkin Corporation Information

7.3.2 Belkin Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Belkin USB Type-C Docks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Belkin USB Type-C Docks Products Offered

7.3.5 Belkin Recent Development

7.4 StarTech

7.4.1 StarTech Corporation Information

7.4.2 StarTech Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 StarTech USB Type-C Docks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 StarTech USB Type-C Docks Products Offered

7.4.5 StarTech Recent Development

7.5 Anker

7.5.1 Anker Corporation Information

7.5.2 Anker Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Anker USB Type-C Docks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Anker USB Type-C Docks Products Offered

7.5.5 Anker Recent Development

7.6 Philips

7.6.1 Philips Corporation Information

7.6.2 Philips Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Philips USB Type-C Docks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Philips USB Type-C Docks Products Offered

7.6.5 Philips Recent Development

7.7 OWC

7.7.1 OWC Corporation Information

7.7.2 OWC Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 OWC USB Type-C Docks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 OWC USB Type-C Docks Products Offered

7.7.5 OWC Recent Development

7.8 Green Union

7.8.1 Green Union Corporation Information

7.8.2 Green Union Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Green Union USB Type-C Docks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Green Union USB Type-C Docks Products Offered

7.8.5 Green Union Recent Development

7.9 Baseus

7.9.1 Baseus Corporation Information

7.9.2 Baseus Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Baseus USB Type-C Docks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Baseus USB Type-C Docks Products Offered

7.9.5 Baseus Recent Development

7.10 ATEN

7.10.1 ATEN Corporation Information

7.10.2 ATEN Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 ATEN USB Type-C Docks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 ATEN USB Type-C Docks Products Offered

7.10.5 ATEN Recent Development

7.11 Elgato

7.11.1 Elgato Corporation Information

7.11.2 Elgato Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Elgato USB Type-C Docks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Elgato USB Type-C Docks Products Offered

7.11.5 Elgato Recent Development

7.12 CalDigit

7.12.1 CalDigit Corporation Information

7.12.2 CalDigit Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 CalDigit USB Type-C Docks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 CalDigit Products Offered

7.12.5 CalDigit Recent Development

7.13 TRIPP LITE

7.13.1 TRIPP LITE Corporation Information

7.13.2 TRIPP LITE Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 TRIPP LITE USB Type-C Docks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 TRIPP LITE Products Offered

7.13.5 TRIPP LITE Recent Development

7.14 Lenovo

7.14.1 Lenovo Corporation Information

7.14.2 Lenovo Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Lenovo USB Type-C Docks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Lenovo Products Offered

7.14.5 Lenovo Recent Development

7.15 Plugable

7.15.1 Plugable Corporation Information

7.15.2 Plugable Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Plugable USB Type-C Docks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Plugable Products Offered

7.15.5 Plugable Recent Development

7.16 Sabrent

7.16.1 Sabrent Corporation Information

7.16.2 Sabrent Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Sabrent USB Type-C Docks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Sabrent Products Offered

7.16.5 Sabrent Recent Development

7.17 AUKEY

7.17.1 AUKEY Corporation Information

7.17.2 AUKEY Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 AUKEY USB Type-C Docks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 AUKEY Products Offered

7.17.5 AUKEY Recent Development

7.18 Unitek

7.18.1 Unitek Corporation Information

7.18.2 Unitek Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Unitek USB Type-C Docks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Unitek Products Offered

7.18.5 Unitek Recent Development

7.19 Lasuney

7.19.1 Lasuney Corporation Information

7.19.2 Lasuney Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Lasuney USB Type-C Docks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Lasuney Products Offered

7.19.5 Lasuney Recent Development

7.20 Satechi

7.20.1 Satechi Corporation Information

7.20.2 Satechi Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Satechi USB Type-C Docks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Satechi Products Offered

7.20.5 Satechi Recent Development

7.21 Kensington

7.21.1 Kensington Corporation Information

7.21.2 Kensington Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Kensington USB Type-C Docks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Kensington Products Offered

7.21.5 Kensington Recent Development

7.22 Hyper

7.22.1 Hyper Corporation Information

7.22.2 Hyper Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Hyper USB Type-C Docks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Hyper Products Offered

7.22.5 Hyper Recent Development

7.23 QGeeM

7.23.1 QGeeM Corporation Information

7.23.2 QGeeM Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 QGeeM USB Type-C Docks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 QGeeM Products Offered

7.23.5 QGeeM Recent Development

7.24 IOGEAR

7.24.1 IOGEAR Corporation Information

7.24.2 IOGEAR Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 IOGEAR USB Type-C Docks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 IOGEAR Products Offered

7.24.5 IOGEAR Recent Development

7.25 ORICO

7.25.1 ORICO Corporation Information

7.25.2 ORICO Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 ORICO USB Type-C Docks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 ORICO Products Offered

7.25.5 ORICO Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 USB Type-C Docks Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 USB Type-C Docks Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 USB Type-C Docks Distributors

8.3 USB Type-C Docks Production Mode & Process

8.4 USB Type-C Docks Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 USB Type-C Docks Sales Channels

8.4.2 USB Type-C Docks Distributors

8.5 USB Type-C Docks Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/266289/usb-type-c-docks

