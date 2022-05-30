Urea-Formaldehyde Adhesives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Urea-Formaldehyde Adhesives in global, including the following market information:
Global Urea-Formaldehyde Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Urea-Formaldehyde Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Urea-Formaldehyde Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Urea-Formaldehyde Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Power Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Urea-Formaldehyde Adhesives include Hexion, Advachem, Metadynea, Dynea, Arclin, Woodchem(KAP), Kronospan, Hexza and Basf, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Urea-Formaldehyde Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Urea-Formaldehyde Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Urea-Formaldehyde Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Power
Solution
Global Urea-Formaldehyde Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Urea-Formaldehyde Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Composite Panel Products
Electrical Plastic Product
Industrial Abrasives
Others
Global Urea-Formaldehyde Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Urea-Formaldehyde Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Urea-Formaldehyde Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Urea-Formaldehyde Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Urea-Formaldehyde Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Urea-Formaldehyde Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hexion
Advachem
Metadynea
Dynea
Arclin
Woodchem(KAP)
Kronospan
Hexza
Basf
GP Chem
Rayonier Advanced Materials
Ercros
Foresa
Jilin Forest
Sanmu
Yuntianhua
Gaoxing Muye
Yuanye
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Urea-Formaldehyde Adhesives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Urea-Formaldehyde Adhesives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Urea-Formaldehyde Adhesives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Urea-Formaldehyde Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Urea-Formaldehyde Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Urea-Formaldehyde Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Urea-Formaldehyde Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Urea-Formaldehyde Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Urea-Formaldehyde Adhesives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Urea-Formaldehyde Adhesives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Urea-Formaldehyde Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Urea-Formaldehyde Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Urea-Formaldehyde Adhesives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Urea-Formaldehyde Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Urea-Formaldehyde Adhesives Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
