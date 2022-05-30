GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar Market Segment by Type

Limited Scope

Unlimited Scope

GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar Market Segment by Application

Sporting Dog

Hunting Dog

Pet Dog

Others

The report on the GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Nuzzle

Garmin

Whistle Labs

Tractive

Jiobit

SportDOG

FitBark

Petfon

Cube Tracker

Pawscout

Bartun

Findster Technologies

Link AKC

Loc8tor

Dogness

Gibi Technologies Inc

WÜF

Marco Polo

KYON

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar Market Size by Region

5.1 Global GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Nuzzle

7.1.1 Nuzzle Corporation Information

7.1.2 Nuzzle Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Nuzzle GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Nuzzle GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar Products Offered

7.1.5 Nuzzle Recent Development

7.2 Garmin

7.2.1 Garmin Corporation Information

7.2.2 Garmin Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Garmin GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Garmin GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar Products Offered

7.2.5 Garmin Recent Development

7.3 Whistle Labs

7.3.1 Whistle Labs Corporation Information

7.3.2 Whistle Labs Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Whistle Labs GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Whistle Labs GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar Products Offered

7.3.5 Whistle Labs Recent Development

7.4 Tractive

7.4.1 Tractive Corporation Information

7.4.2 Tractive Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Tractive GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Tractive GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar Products Offered

7.4.5 Tractive Recent Development

7.5 Jiobit

7.5.1 Jiobit Corporation Information

7.5.2 Jiobit Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Jiobit GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Jiobit GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar Products Offered

7.5.5 Jiobit Recent Development

7.6 SportDOG

7.6.1 SportDOG Corporation Information

7.6.2 SportDOG Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 SportDOG GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 SportDOG GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar Products Offered

7.6.5 SportDOG Recent Development

7.7 FitBark

7.7.1 FitBark Corporation Information

7.7.2 FitBark Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 FitBark GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 FitBark GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar Products Offered

7.7.5 FitBark Recent Development

7.8 Petfon

7.8.1 Petfon Corporation Information

7.8.2 Petfon Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Petfon GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Petfon GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar Products Offered

7.8.5 Petfon Recent Development

7.9 Cube Tracker

7.9.1 Cube Tracker Corporation Information

7.9.2 Cube Tracker Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Cube Tracker GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Cube Tracker GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar Products Offered

7.9.5 Cube Tracker Recent Development

7.10 Pawscout

7.10.1 Pawscout Corporation Information

7.10.2 Pawscout Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Pawscout GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Pawscout GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar Products Offered

7.10.5 Pawscout Recent Development

7.11 Bartun

7.11.1 Bartun Corporation Information

7.11.2 Bartun Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Bartun GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Bartun GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar Products Offered

7.11.5 Bartun Recent Development

7.12 Findster Technologies

7.12.1 Findster Technologies Corporation Information

7.12.2 Findster Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Findster Technologies GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Findster Technologies Products Offered

7.12.5 Findster Technologies Recent Development

7.13 Link AKC

7.13.1 Link AKC Corporation Information

7.13.2 Link AKC Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Link AKC GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Link AKC Products Offered

7.13.5 Link AKC Recent Development

7.14 Loc8tor

7.14.1 Loc8tor Corporation Information

7.14.2 Loc8tor Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Loc8tor GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Loc8tor Products Offered

7.14.5 Loc8tor Recent Development

7.15 Dogness

7.15.1 Dogness Corporation Information

7.15.2 Dogness Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Dogness GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Dogness Products Offered

7.15.5 Dogness Recent Development

7.16 Gibi Technologies Inc

7.16.1 Gibi Technologies Inc Corporation Information

7.16.2 Gibi Technologies Inc Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Gibi Technologies Inc GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Gibi Technologies Inc Products Offered

7.16.5 Gibi Technologies Inc Recent Development

7.17 WÜF

7.17.1 WÜF Corporation Information

7.17.2 WÜF Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 WÜF GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 WÜF Products Offered

7.17.5 WÜF Recent Development

7.18 Marco Polo

7.18.1 Marco Polo Corporation Information

7.18.2 Marco Polo Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Marco Polo GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Marco Polo Products Offered

7.18.5 Marco Polo Recent Development

7.19 KYON

7.19.1 KYON Corporation Information

7.19.2 KYON Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 KYON GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 KYON Products Offered

7.19.5 KYON Recent Development

