Baby Monitor Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Baby Monitor Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Baby Monitor Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Baby Monitor market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global core baby monitor manufacturers include Owlet Baby Care, Motorola, Samsung etc.The top 5 companies hold a share about 15%.North America is the largest market, with a share about 48%, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific with the share about 25% and 13%.In terms of product, video monitor is the largest segment, with a share over 50%. And in terms of application, the largest application is online sales, followed by offline sales.

Baby Monitor market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Baby Monitor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Baby Monitor market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/171550/baby-monitor

Baby Monitor Market Segment by Type

Audio Monitor

Video Monitor

Smart Monitor

Baby Monitor Market Segment by Application

Online Sales

Offline Sales

The report on the Baby Monitor market covers the following region analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Owlet Baby Care

Motorola

Samsung

Summer Infant

Safety 1st(Dorel)

Philips

D-Link

Withings

Angelcare

iBaby

MonDevices

Infant Optics

Tommee Tippee

LeFun

VAVA

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Baby Monitor consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Baby Monitor market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Baby Monitor manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Baby Monitor with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Baby Monitor submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Baby Monitor Product Introduction

1.2 Global Baby Monitor Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Baby Monitor Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Baby Monitor Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Baby Monitor Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Baby Monitor Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Baby Monitor Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Baby Monitor Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Baby Monitor in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Baby Monitor Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Baby Monitor Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Baby Monitor Industry Trends

1.5.2 Baby Monitor Market Drivers

1.5.3 Baby Monitor Market Challenges

1.5.4 Baby Monitor Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Baby Monitor Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Audio Monitor

2.1.2 Video Monitor

2.1.3 Smart Monitor

2.2 Global Baby Monitor Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Baby Monitor Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Baby Monitor Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Baby Monitor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Baby Monitor Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Baby Monitor Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Baby Monitor Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Baby Monitor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Channel

3.1 Baby Monitor Market Segment by Channel

3.1.1 Online Sales

3.1.2 Offline Sales

3.2 Global Baby Monitor Market Size by Channel

3.2.1 Global Baby Monitor Sales in Value, by Channel (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Baby Monitor Sales in Volume, by Channel (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Baby Monitor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Channel (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Baby Monitor Market Size by Channel

3.3.1 United States Baby Monitor Sales in Value, by Channel (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Baby Monitor Sales in Volume, by Channel (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Baby Monitor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Channel (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Baby Monitor Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Baby Monitor Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Baby Monitor Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Baby Monitor Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Baby Monitor Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Baby Monitor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Baby Monitor Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Baby Monitor Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Baby Monitor in 2021

4.2.3 Global Baby Monitor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Baby Monitor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Baby Monitor Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Baby Monitor Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Baby Monitor Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Baby Monitor Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Baby Monitor Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Baby Monitor Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Baby Monitor Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Baby Monitor Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Baby Monitor Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Baby Monitor Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Baby Monitor Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Baby Monitor Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Baby Monitor Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Baby Monitor Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Baby Monitor Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Baby Monitor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Baby Monitor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Baby Monitor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Baby Monitor Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Baby Monitor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Baby Monitor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Baby Monitor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Baby Monitor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Baby Monitor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Baby Monitor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Owlet Baby Care

7.1.1 Owlet Baby Care Corporation Information

7.1.2 Owlet Baby Care Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Owlet Baby Care Baby Monitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Owlet Baby Care Baby Monitor Products Offered

7.1.5 Owlet Baby Care Recent Development

7.2 Motorola

7.2.1 Motorola Corporation Information

7.2.2 Motorola Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Motorola Baby Monitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Motorola Baby Monitor Products Offered

7.2.5 Motorola Recent Development

7.3 Samsung

7.3.1 Samsung Corporation Information

7.3.2 Samsung Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Samsung Baby Monitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Samsung Baby Monitor Products Offered

7.3.5 Samsung Recent Development

7.4 Summer Infant

7.4.1 Summer Infant Corporation Information

7.4.2 Summer Infant Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Summer Infant Baby Monitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Summer Infant Baby Monitor Products Offered

7.4.5 Summer Infant Recent Development

7.5 Safety 1st(Dorel)

7.5.1 Safety 1st(Dorel) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Safety 1st(Dorel) Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Safety 1st(Dorel) Baby Monitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Safety 1st(Dorel) Baby Monitor Products Offered

7.5.5 Safety 1st(Dorel) Recent Development

7.6 Philips

7.6.1 Philips Corporation Information

7.6.2 Philips Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Philips Baby Monitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Philips Baby Monitor Products Offered

7.6.5 Philips Recent Development

7.7 D-Link

7.7.1 D-Link Corporation Information

7.7.2 D-Link Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 D-Link Baby Monitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 D-Link Baby Monitor Products Offered

7.7.5 D-Link Recent Development

7.8 Withings

7.8.1 Withings Corporation Information

7.8.2 Withings Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Withings Baby Monitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Withings Baby Monitor Products Offered

7.8.5 Withings Recent Development

7.9 Angelcare

7.9.1 Angelcare Corporation Information

7.9.2 Angelcare Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Angelcare Baby Monitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Angelcare Baby Monitor Products Offered

7.9.5 Angelcare Recent Development

7.10 iBaby

7.10.1 iBaby Corporation Information

7.10.2 iBaby Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 iBaby Baby Monitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 iBaby Baby Monitor Products Offered

7.10.5 iBaby Recent Development

7.11 MonDevices

7.11.1 MonDevices Corporation Information

7.11.2 MonDevices Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 MonDevices Baby Monitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 MonDevices Baby Monitor Products Offered

7.11.5 MonDevices Recent Development

7.12 Infant Optics

7.12.1 Infant Optics Corporation Information

7.12.2 Infant Optics Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Infant Optics Baby Monitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Infant Optics Products Offered

7.12.5 Infant Optics Recent Development

7.13 Tommee Tippee

7.13.1 Tommee Tippee Corporation Information

7.13.2 Tommee Tippee Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Tommee Tippee Baby Monitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Tommee Tippee Products Offered

7.13.5 Tommee Tippee Recent Development

7.14 LeFun

7.14.1 LeFun Corporation Information

7.14.2 LeFun Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 LeFun Baby Monitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 LeFun Products Offered

7.14.5 LeFun Recent Development

7.15 VAVA

7.15.1 VAVA Corporation Information

7.15.2 VAVA Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 VAVA Baby Monitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 VAVA Products Offered

7.15.5 VAVA Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Baby Monitor Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Baby Monitor Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Baby Monitor Distributors

8.3 Baby Monitor Production Mode & Process

8.4 Baby Monitor Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Baby Monitor Sales Channels

8.4.2 Baby Monitor Distributors

8.5 Baby Monitor Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/171550/baby-monitor

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States