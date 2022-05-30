Global Parenteral Nutrition Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global United States and Parenteral Nutrition market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Parenteral Nutrition market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Parenteral Nutrition market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Heat accounting for % of the Parenteral Nutrition global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Below 100ml was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Parenteral Nutrition Scope and Market Size

Parenteral Nutrition market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Parenteral Nutrition market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Parenteral Nutrition market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/205065/parenteral-nutrition

Segment by Type

Heat

Amino Acid

Vitamins

Segment by Application

Below 100ml

250ml

500ml

Above 1L

By Company

Baxter

Braun

Fresenius Kabi

Kelun Pharma

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

JW Pharmaceutical

Pfizer

Teva Pharmaceutical

Haisco Pharmaceutical Group

King York

Cisen

Lummy

Grand Life Sciences

Medisan

BBCA Pharmaceutical

Biokin Pharmaceutical

Xi’an Libang Pharmaceutical

Lionco Pharmaceutical

China Meheco Kangli

The report on the Marine Soft-Sided Coolers market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Marine Soft-Sided Coolersconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Marine Soft-Sided Coolersmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Marine Soft-Sided Coolersmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Marine Soft-Sided Coolerswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Marine Soft-Sided Coolerssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Parenteral Nutritioncompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Parenteral Nutrition Product Introduction

1.2 Global Parenteral Nutrition Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Parenteral Nutrition Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Parenteral Nutrition Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Parenteral Nutrition Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Parenteral Nutrition Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Parenteral Nutrition Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Parenteral Nutrition Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Parenteral Nutrition in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Parenteral Nutrition Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Parenteral Nutrition Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Parenteral Nutrition Industry Trends

1.5.2 Parenteral Nutrition Market Drivers

1.5.3 Parenteral Nutrition Market Challenges

1.5.4 Parenteral Nutrition Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Parenteral Nutrition Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Heat

2.1.2 Amino Acid

2.1.3 Vitamins

2.2 Global Parenteral Nutrition Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Parenteral Nutrition Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Parenteral Nutrition Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Parenteral Nutrition Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Parenteral Nutrition Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Parenteral Nutrition Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Parenteral Nutrition Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Parenteral Nutrition Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Parenteral Nutrition Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Below 100ml

3.1.2 250ml

3.1.3 500ml

3.1.4 Above 1L

3.2 Global Parenteral Nutrition Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Parenteral Nutrition Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Parenteral Nutrition Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Parenteral Nutrition Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Parenteral Nutrition Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Parenteral Nutrition Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Parenteral Nutrition Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Parenteral Nutrition Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Parenteral Nutrition Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Parenteral Nutrition Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Parenteral Nutrition Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Parenteral Nutrition Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Parenteral Nutrition Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Parenteral Nutrition Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Parenteral Nutrition Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Parenteral Nutrition Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Parenteral Nutrition in 2021

4.2.3 Global Parenteral Nutrition Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Parenteral Nutrition Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Parenteral Nutrition Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Parenteral Nutrition Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Parenteral Nutrition Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Parenteral Nutrition Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Parenteral Nutrition Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Parenteral Nutrition Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Parenteral Nutrition Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Parenteral Nutrition Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Parenteral Nutrition Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Parenteral Nutrition Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Parenteral Nutrition Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Parenteral Nutrition Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Parenteral Nutrition Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Parenteral Nutrition Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Parenteral Nutrition Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Parenteral Nutrition Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Parenteral Nutrition Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Parenteral Nutrition Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Parenteral Nutrition Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Parenteral Nutrition Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Parenteral Nutrition Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Parenteral Nutrition Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Parenteral Nutrition Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Parenteral Nutrition Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Parenteral Nutrition Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Baxter

7.1.1 Baxter Corporation Information

7.1.2 Baxter Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Baxter Parenteral Nutrition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Baxter Parenteral Nutrition Products Offered

7.1.5 Baxter Recent Development

7.2 B. Braun

7.2.1 B. Braun Corporation Information

7.2.2 B. Braun Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 B. Braun Parenteral Nutrition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 B. Braun Parenteral Nutrition Products Offered

7.2.5 B. Braun Recent Development

7.3 Fresenius Kabi

7.3.1 Fresenius Kabi Corporation Information

7.3.2 Fresenius Kabi Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Fresenius Kabi Parenteral Nutrition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Fresenius Kabi Parenteral Nutrition Products Offered

7.3.5 Fresenius Kabi Recent Development

7.4 Kelun Pharma

7.4.1 Kelun Pharma Corporation Information

7.4.2 Kelun Pharma Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Kelun Pharma Parenteral Nutrition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Kelun Pharma Parenteral Nutrition Products Offered

7.4.5 Kelun Pharma Recent Development

7.5 Otsuka Pharmaceutical

7.5.1 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

7.5.2 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Parenteral Nutrition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Parenteral Nutrition Products Offered

7.5.5 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Recent Development

7.6 JW Pharmaceutical

7.6.1 JW Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

7.6.2 JW Pharmaceutical Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 JW Pharmaceutical Parenteral Nutrition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 JW Pharmaceutical Parenteral Nutrition Products Offered

7.6.5 JW Pharmaceutical Recent Development

7.7 Pfizer

7.7.1 Pfizer Corporation Information

7.7.2 Pfizer Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Pfizer Parenteral Nutrition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Pfizer Parenteral Nutrition Products Offered

7.7.5 Pfizer Recent Development

7.8 Teva Pharmaceutical

7.8.1 Teva Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

7.8.2 Teva Pharmaceutical Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Teva Pharmaceutical Parenteral Nutrition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Teva Pharmaceutical Parenteral Nutrition Products Offered

7.8.5 Teva Pharmaceutical Recent Development

7.9 Haisco Pharmaceutical Group

7.9.1 Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Corporation Information

7.9.2 Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Parenteral Nutrition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Parenteral Nutrition Products Offered

7.9.5 Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Recent Development

7.10 King York

7.10.1 King York Corporation Information

7.10.2 King York Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 King York Parenteral Nutrition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 King York Parenteral Nutrition Products Offered

7.10.5 King York Recent Development

7.11 Cisen

7.11.1 Cisen Corporation Information

7.11.2 Cisen Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Cisen Parenteral Nutrition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Cisen Parenteral Nutrition Products Offered

7.11.5 Cisen Recent Development

7.12 Lummy

7.12.1 Lummy Corporation Information

7.12.2 Lummy Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Lummy Parenteral Nutrition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Lummy Products Offered

7.12.5 Lummy Recent Development

7.13 Grand Life Sciences

7.13.1 Grand Life Sciences Corporation Information

7.13.2 Grand Life Sciences Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Grand Life Sciences Parenteral Nutrition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Grand Life Sciences Products Offered

7.13.5 Grand Life Sciences Recent Development

7.14 Medisan

7.14.1 Medisan Corporation Information

7.14.2 Medisan Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Medisan Parenteral Nutrition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Medisan Products Offered

7.14.5 Medisan Recent Development

7.15 BBCA Pharmaceutical

7.15.1 BBCA Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

7.15.2 BBCA Pharmaceutical Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 BBCA Pharmaceutical Parenteral Nutrition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 BBCA Pharmaceutical Products Offered

7.15.5 BBCA Pharmaceutical Recent Development

7.16 Biokin Pharmaceutical

7.16.1 Biokin Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

7.16.2 Biokin Pharmaceutical Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Biokin Pharmaceutical Parenteral Nutrition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Biokin Pharmaceutical Products Offered

7.16.5 Biokin Pharmaceutical Recent Development

7.17 Xi’an Libang Pharmaceutical

7.17.1 Xi’an Libang Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

7.17.2 Xi’an Libang Pharmaceutical Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Xi’an Libang Pharmaceutical Parenteral Nutrition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Xi’an Libang Pharmaceutical Products Offered

7.17.5 Xi’an Libang Pharmaceutical Recent Development

7.18 Lionco Pharmaceutical

7.18.1 Lionco Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

7.18.2 Lionco Pharmaceutical Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Lionco Pharmaceutical Parenteral Nutrition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Lionco Pharmaceutical Products Offered

7.18.5 Lionco Pharmaceutical Recent Development

7.19 China Meheco Kangli

7.19.1 China Meheco Kangli Corporation Information

7.19.2 China Meheco Kangli Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 China Meheco Kangli Parenteral Nutrition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 China Meheco Kangli Products Offered

7.19.5 China Meheco Kangli Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Parenteral Nutrition Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Parenteral Nutrition Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Parenteral Nutrition Distributors

8.3 Parenteral Nutrition Production Mode & Process

8.4 Parenteral Nutrition Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Parenteral Nutrition Sales Channels

8.4.2 Parenteral Nutrition Distributors

8.5 Parenteral Nutrition Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/205065/parenteral-nutrition

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com