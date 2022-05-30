Global PCR PET Film Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global United States and PCR PET Film market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PCR PET Film market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global PCR PET Film market size is estimated to be worth US$ 502 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 980.3 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Transparent PET Film accounting for % of the PCR PET Film global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Food Packaging was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global PCR PET Film Scope and Market Size

PCR PET Film market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PCR PET Film market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the PCR PET Film market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Transparent PET Film

White PET Film

Segment by Application

Food Packaging

Industrial

Others

By Company

Sumilon Polyester Ltd

Kolon

Mitsubishi Polyester Film

Toray Plastics

Klockner Pentaplast

Polyplex

Camvac

Toyobo Co., Ltd

Now Plastics

FlexFilms

By Region

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global PCR PET Film consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of PCR PET Film market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global PCR PET Film manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the PCR PET Film with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of PCR PET Film submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> PCR PET Filmcompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PCR PET Film Product Introduction

1.2 Global PCR PET Film Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global PCR PET Film Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global PCR PET Film Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States PCR PET Film Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States PCR PET Film Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States PCR PET Film Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 PCR PET Film Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States PCR PET Film in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of PCR PET Film Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 PCR PET Film Market Dynamics

1.5.1 PCR PET Film Industry Trends

1.5.2 PCR PET Film Market Drivers

1.5.3 PCR PET Film Market Challenges

1.5.4 PCR PET Film Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 PCR PET Film Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Transparent PET Film

2.1.2 White PET Film

2.2 Global PCR PET Film Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global PCR PET Film Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global PCR PET Film Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global PCR PET Film Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States PCR PET Film Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States PCR PET Film Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States PCR PET Film Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States PCR PET Film Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 PCR PET Film Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Food Packaging

3.1.2 Industrial

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global PCR PET Film Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global PCR PET Film Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global PCR PET Film Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global PCR PET Film Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States PCR PET Film Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States PCR PET Film Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States PCR PET Film Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States PCR PET Film Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global PCR PET Film Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global PCR PET Film Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global PCR PET Film Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global PCR PET Film Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global PCR PET Film Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global PCR PET Film Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global PCR PET Film Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 PCR PET Film Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of PCR PET Film in 2021

4.2.3 Global PCR PET Film Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global PCR PET Film Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global PCR PET Film Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers PCR PET Film Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into PCR PET Film Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States PCR PET Film Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top PCR PET Film Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States PCR PET Film Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States PCR PET Film Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global PCR PET Film Market Size by Region

5.1 Global PCR PET Film Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global PCR PET Film Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global PCR PET Film Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global PCR PET Film Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global PCR PET Film Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global PCR PET Film Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global PCR PET Film Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America PCR PET Film Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America PCR PET Film Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific PCR PET Film Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific PCR PET Film Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe PCR PET Film Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe PCR PET Film Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America PCR PET Film Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America PCR PET Film Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa PCR PET Film Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa PCR PET Film Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Sumilon Polyester Ltd

7.1.1 Sumilon Polyester Ltd Corporation Information

7.1.2 Sumilon Polyester Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Sumilon Polyester Ltd PCR PET Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Sumilon Polyester Ltd PCR PET Film Products Offered

7.1.5 Sumilon Polyester Ltd Recent Development

7.2 Kolon

7.2.1 Kolon Corporation Information

7.2.2 Kolon Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Kolon PCR PET Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Kolon PCR PET Film Products Offered

7.2.5 Kolon Recent Development

7.3 Mitsubishi Polyester Film

7.3.1 Mitsubishi Polyester Film Corporation Information

7.3.2 Mitsubishi Polyester Film Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Mitsubishi Polyester Film PCR PET Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Mitsubishi Polyester Film PCR PET Film Products Offered

7.3.5 Mitsubishi Polyester Film Recent Development

7.4 Toray Plastics

7.4.1 Toray Plastics Corporation Information

7.4.2 Toray Plastics Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Toray Plastics PCR PET Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Toray Plastics PCR PET Film Products Offered

7.4.5 Toray Plastics Recent Development

7.5 Klockner Pentaplast

7.5.1 Klockner Pentaplast Corporation Information

7.5.2 Klockner Pentaplast Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Klockner Pentaplast PCR PET Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Klockner Pentaplast PCR PET Film Products Offered

7.5.5 Klockner Pentaplast Recent Development

7.6 Polyplex

7.6.1 Polyplex Corporation Information

7.6.2 Polyplex Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Polyplex PCR PET Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Polyplex PCR PET Film Products Offered

7.6.5 Polyplex Recent Development

7.7 Camvac

7.7.1 Camvac Corporation Information

7.7.2 Camvac Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Camvac PCR PET Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Camvac PCR PET Film Products Offered

7.7.5 Camvac Recent Development

7.8 Toyobo Co., Ltd

7.8.1 Toyobo Co., Ltd Corporation Information

7.8.2 Toyobo Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Toyobo Co., Ltd PCR PET Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Toyobo Co., Ltd PCR PET Film Products Offered

7.8.5 Toyobo Co., Ltd Recent Development

7.9 Now Plastics

7.9.1 Now Plastics Corporation Information

7.9.2 Now Plastics Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Now Plastics PCR PET Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Now Plastics PCR PET Film Products Offered

7.9.5 Now Plastics Recent Development

7.10 FlexFilms

7.10.1 FlexFilms Corporation Information

7.10.2 FlexFilms Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 FlexFilms PCR PET Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 FlexFilms PCR PET Film Products Offered

7.10.5 FlexFilms Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 PCR PET Film Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 PCR PET Film Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 PCR PET Film Distributors

8.3 PCR PET Film Production Mode & Process

8.4 PCR PET Film Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 PCR PET Film Sales Channels

8.4.2 PCR PET Film Distributors

8.5 PCR PET Film Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

