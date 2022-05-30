Global Veterinary Clinics Services Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global United States and Veterinary Clinics Services market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Veterinary Clinics Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Veterinary Clinics Services market size is estimated to be worth US$ 9322.2 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 15150 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Preventative Care and Wellness Exams accounting for % of the Veterinary Clinics Services global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Small Animals was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Veterinary Clinics Services Scope and Market Size

Veterinary Clinics Services market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Veterinary Clinics Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Veterinary Clinics Services market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Preventative Care and Wellness Exams

Surgical Services

Dental Care

Others

Segment by Application

Small Animals

Large Animals

By Company

Mars

CVS Group

MedVet

Petco

New Ruipeng Pet Healthcare Group

PetIQ, Inc.

PetVet Care Centers

Vetco

Aiken Veterinary Clinic

Dehart Veterinary Services

Leading Edge Veterinary Services

Pol Veterinary

Brookhollow Vet Clinic

By Region

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Veterinary Clinics Services consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Veterinary Clinics Services market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Veterinary Clinics Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Veterinary Clinics Services with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Veterinary Clinics Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Veterinary Clinics Servicescompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Veterinary Clinics Services Revenue in Veterinary Clinics Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Veterinary Clinics Services Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Veterinary Clinics Services Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Veterinary Clinics Services Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Veterinary Clinics Services Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Veterinary Clinics Services in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Veterinary Clinics Services Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Veterinary Clinics Services Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Veterinary Clinics Services Industry Trends

1.4.2 Veterinary Clinics Services Market Drivers

1.4.3 Veterinary Clinics Services Market Challenges

1.4.4 Veterinary Clinics Services Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Veterinary Clinics Services by Type

2.1 Veterinary Clinics Services Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Preventative Care and Wellness Exams

2.1.2 Surgical Services

2.1.3 Dental Care

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Veterinary Clinics Services Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Veterinary Clinics Services Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Veterinary Clinics Services Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Veterinary Clinics Services Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Veterinary Clinics Services by Application

3.1 Veterinary Clinics Services Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Small Animals

3.1.2 Large Animals

3.2 Global Veterinary Clinics Services Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Veterinary Clinics Services Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Veterinary Clinics Services Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Veterinary Clinics Services Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Veterinary Clinics Services Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Veterinary Clinics Services Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Veterinary Clinics Services Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Veterinary Clinics Services Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Veterinary Clinics Services Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Veterinary Clinics Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Veterinary Clinics Services in 2021

4.2.3 Global Veterinary Clinics Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Veterinary Clinics Services Headquarters, Revenue in Veterinary Clinics Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Veterinary Clinics Services Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Veterinary Clinics Services Companies Revenue in Veterinary Clinics Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Veterinary Clinics Services Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Veterinary Clinics Services Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Veterinary Clinics Services Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Veterinary Clinics Services Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Veterinary Clinics Services Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Veterinary Clinics Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Veterinary Clinics Services Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Veterinary Clinics Services Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Veterinary Clinics Services Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Veterinary Clinics Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Veterinary Clinics Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Veterinary Clinics Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Veterinary Clinics Services Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Veterinary Clinics Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Veterinary Clinics Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Veterinary Clinics Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Veterinary Clinics Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Veterinary Clinics Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Veterinary Clinics Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Mars

7.1.1 Mars Company Details

7.1.2 Mars Business Overview

7.1.3 Mars Veterinary Clinics Services Introduction

7.1.4 Mars Revenue in Veterinary Clinics Services Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Mars Recent Development

7.2 CVS Group

7.2.1 CVS Group Company Details

7.2.2 CVS Group Business Overview

7.2.3 CVS Group Veterinary Clinics Services Introduction

7.2.4 CVS Group Revenue in Veterinary Clinics Services Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 CVS Group Recent Development

7.3 MedVet

7.3.1 MedVet Company Details

7.3.2 MedVet Business Overview

7.3.3 MedVet Veterinary Clinics Services Introduction

7.3.4 MedVet Revenue in Veterinary Clinics Services Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 MedVet Recent Development

7.4 Petco

7.4.1 Petco Company Details

7.4.2 Petco Business Overview

7.4.3 Petco Veterinary Clinics Services Introduction

7.4.4 Petco Revenue in Veterinary Clinics Services Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Petco Recent Development

7.5 New Ruipeng Pet Healthcare Group

7.5.1 New Ruipeng Pet Healthcare Group Company Details

7.5.2 New Ruipeng Pet Healthcare Group Business Overview

7.5.3 New Ruipeng Pet Healthcare Group Veterinary Clinics Services Introduction

7.5.4 New Ruipeng Pet Healthcare Group Revenue in Veterinary Clinics Services Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 New Ruipeng Pet Healthcare Group Recent Development

7.6 PetIQ, Inc.

7.6.1 PetIQ, Inc. Company Details

7.6.2 PetIQ, Inc. Business Overview

7.6.3 PetIQ, Inc. Veterinary Clinics Services Introduction

7.6.4 PetIQ, Inc. Revenue in Veterinary Clinics Services Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 PetIQ, Inc. Recent Development

7.7 PetVet Care Centers

7.7.1 PetVet Care Centers Company Details

7.7.2 PetVet Care Centers Business Overview

7.7.3 PetVet Care Centers Veterinary Clinics Services Introduction

7.7.4 PetVet Care Centers Revenue in Veterinary Clinics Services Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 PetVet Care Centers Recent Development

7.8 Vetco

7.8.1 Vetco Company Details

7.8.2 Vetco Business Overview

7.8.3 Vetco Veterinary Clinics Services Introduction

7.8.4 Vetco Revenue in Veterinary Clinics Services Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Vetco Recent Development

7.9 Aiken Veterinary Clinic

7.9.1 Aiken Veterinary Clinic Company Details

7.9.2 Aiken Veterinary Clinic Business Overview

7.9.3 Aiken Veterinary Clinic Veterinary Clinics Services Introduction

7.9.4 Aiken Veterinary Clinic Revenue in Veterinary Clinics Services Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Aiken Veterinary Clinic Recent Development

7.10 Dehart Veterinary Services

7.10.1 Dehart Veterinary Services Company Details

7.10.2 Dehart Veterinary Services Business Overview

7.10.3 Dehart Veterinary Services Veterinary Clinics Services Introduction

7.10.4 Dehart Veterinary Services Revenue in Veterinary Clinics Services Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Dehart Veterinary Services Recent Development

7.11 Leading Edge Veterinary Services

7.11.1 Leading Edge Veterinary Services Company Details

7.11.2 Leading Edge Veterinary Services Business Overview

7.11.3 Leading Edge Veterinary Services Veterinary Clinics Services Introduction

7.11.4 Leading Edge Veterinary Services Revenue in Veterinary Clinics Services Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Leading Edge Veterinary Services Recent Development

7.12 Pol Veterinary

7.12.1 Pol Veterinary Company Details

7.12.2 Pol Veterinary Business Overview

7.12.3 Pol Veterinary Veterinary Clinics Services Introduction

7.12.4 Pol Veterinary Revenue in Veterinary Clinics Services Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Pol Veterinary Recent Development

7.13 Brookhollow Vet Clinic

7.13.1 Brookhollow Vet Clinic Company Details

7.13.2 Brookhollow Vet Clinic Business Overview

7.13.3 Brookhollow Vet Clinic Veterinary Clinics Services Introduction

7.13.4 Brookhollow Vet Clinic Revenue in Veterinary Clinics Services Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Brookhollow Vet Clinic Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

