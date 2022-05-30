IoT Edge Software Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States IoT Edge Software market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global IoT Edge Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the IoT Edge Software market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Cloud Based

On Premises

Segment by Application

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

AWS

Microsoft

Rancher

Akamai Technologies

Bosch.IO

ClearBlade

Check Point Software Technologies

Crosser Technologies

Software AG

EdgeIQ

Google

IBM

ARDIC

FogHorn Systems

Marlabs

SAS

VMware

Nutanix

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global IoT Edge Software consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of IoT Edge Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global IoT Edge Software manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the IoT Edge Software with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of IoT Edge Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> IoT Edge Software companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 IoT Edge Software Revenue in IoT Edge Software Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global IoT Edge Software Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global IoT Edge Software Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global IoT Edge Software Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 IoT Edge Software Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States IoT Edge Software in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of IoT Edge Software Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 IoT Edge Software Market Dynamics

1.4.1 IoT Edge Software Industry Trends

1.4.2 IoT Edge Software Market Drivers

1.4.3 IoT Edge Software Market Challenges

1.4.4 IoT Edge Software Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 IoT Edge Software by Type

2.1 IoT Edge Software Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Cloud Based

2.1.2 On Premises

2.2 Global IoT Edge Software Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global IoT Edge Software Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States IoT Edge Software Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States IoT Edge Software Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 IoT Edge Software by Application

3.1 IoT Edge Software Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Large Enterprises

3.1.2 SMEs

3.2 Global IoT Edge Software Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global IoT Edge Software Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States IoT Edge Software Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States IoT Edge Software Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global IoT Edge Software Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global IoT Edge Software Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global IoT Edge Software Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global IoT Edge Software Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global IoT Edge Software Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 IoT Edge Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of IoT Edge Software in 2021

4.2.3 Global IoT Edge Software Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global IoT Edge Software Headquarters, Revenue in IoT Edge Software Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global IoT Edge Software Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global IoT Edge Software Companies Revenue in IoT Edge Software Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into IoT Edge Software Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States IoT Edge Software Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top IoT Edge Software Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States IoT Edge Software Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global IoT Edge Software Market Size by Region

5.1 Global IoT Edge Software Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global IoT Edge Software Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global IoT Edge Software Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global IoT Edge Software Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America IoT Edge Software Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America IoT Edge Software Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific IoT Edge Software Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific IoT Edge Software Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe IoT Edge Software Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe IoT Edge Software Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America IoT Edge Software Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America IoT Edge Software Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa IoT Edge Software Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa IoT Edge Software Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 AWS

7.1.1 AWS Company Details

7.1.2 AWS Business Overview

7.1.3 AWS IoT Edge Software Introduction

7.1.4 AWS Revenue in IoT Edge Software Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 AWS Recent Development

7.2 Microsoft

7.2.1 Microsoft Company Details

7.2.2 Microsoft Business Overview

7.2.3 Microsoft IoT Edge Software Introduction

7.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in IoT Edge Software Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development

7.3 Rancher

7.3.1 Rancher Company Details

7.3.2 Rancher Business Overview

7.3.3 Rancher IoT Edge Software Introduction

7.3.4 Rancher Revenue in IoT Edge Software Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Rancher Recent Development

7.4 Akamai Technologies

7.4.1 Akamai Technologies Company Details

7.4.2 Akamai Technologies Business Overview

7.4.3 Akamai Technologies IoT Edge Software Introduction

7.4.4 Akamai Technologies Revenue in IoT Edge Software Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Akamai Technologies Recent Development

7.5 Bosch.IO

7.5.1 Bosch.IO Company Details

7.5.2 Bosch.IO Business Overview

7.5.3 Bosch.IO IoT Edge Software Introduction

7.5.4 Bosch.IO Revenue in IoT Edge Software Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Bosch.IO Recent Development

7.6 ClearBlade

7.6.1 ClearBlade Company Details

7.6.2 ClearBlade Business Overview

7.6.3 ClearBlade IoT Edge Software Introduction

7.6.4 ClearBlade Revenue in IoT Edge Software Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 ClearBlade Recent Development

7.7 Check Point Software Technologies

7.7.1 Check Point Software Technologies Company Details

7.7.2 Check Point Software Technologies Business Overview

7.7.3 Check Point Software Technologies IoT Edge Software Introduction

7.7.4 Check Point Software Technologies Revenue in IoT Edge Software Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Check Point Software Technologies Recent Development

7.8 Crosser Technologies

7.8.1 Crosser Technologies Company Details

7.8.2 Crosser Technologies Business Overview

7.8.3 Crosser Technologies IoT Edge Software Introduction

7.8.4 Crosser Technologies Revenue in IoT Edge Software Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Crosser Technologies Recent Development

7.9 Software AG

7.9.1 Software AG Company Details

7.9.2 Software AG Business Overview

7.9.3 Software AG IoT Edge Software Introduction

7.9.4 Software AG Revenue in IoT Edge Software Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Software AG Recent Development

7.10 EdgeIQ

7.10.1 EdgeIQ Company Details

7.10.2 EdgeIQ Business Overview

7.10.3 EdgeIQ IoT Edge Software Introduction

7.10.4 EdgeIQ Revenue in IoT Edge Software Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 EdgeIQ Recent Development

7.11 Google

7.11.1 Google Company Details

7.11.2 Google Business Overview

7.11.3 Google IoT Edge Software Introduction

7.11.4 Google Revenue in IoT Edge Software Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Google Recent Development

7.12 IBM

7.12.1 IBM Company Details

7.12.2 IBM Business Overview

7.12.3 IBM IoT Edge Software Introduction

7.12.4 IBM Revenue in IoT Edge Software Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 IBM Recent Development

7.13 ARDIC

7.13.1 ARDIC Company Details

7.13.2 ARDIC Business Overview

7.13.3 ARDIC IoT Edge Software Introduction

7.13.4 ARDIC Revenue in IoT Edge Software Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 ARDIC Recent Development

7.14 FogHorn Systems

7.14.1 FogHorn Systems Company Details

7.14.2 FogHorn Systems Business Overview

7.14.3 FogHorn Systems IoT Edge Software Introduction

7.14.4 FogHorn Systems Revenue in IoT Edge Software Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 FogHorn Systems Recent Development

7.15 Marlabs

7.15.1 Marlabs Company Details

7.15.2 Marlabs Business Overview

7.15.3 Marlabs IoT Edge Software Introduction

7.15.4 Marlabs Revenue in IoT Edge Software Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Marlabs Recent Development

7.16 SAS

7.16.1 SAS Company Details

7.16.2 SAS Business Overview

7.16.3 SAS IoT Edge Software Introduction

7.16.4 SAS Revenue in IoT Edge Software Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 SAS Recent Development

7.17 VMware

7.17.1 VMware Company Details

7.17.2 VMware Business Overview

7.17.3 VMware IoT Edge Software Introduction

7.17.4 VMware Revenue in IoT Edge Software Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 VMware Recent Development

7.18 Nutanix

7.18.1 Nutanix Company Details

7.18.2 Nutanix Business Overview

7.18.3 Nutanix IoT Edge Software Introduction

7.18.4 Nutanix Revenue in IoT Edge Software Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Nutanix Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

