Global Teledentistry Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global United States and Teledentistry market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Teledentistry market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Teledentistry market size is estimated to be worth US$ 534.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 2076.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 25.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Synchronous accounting for % of the Teledentistry global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Orthodontics was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Teledentistry Scope and Market Size

Teledentistry market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Teledentistry market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Teledentistry market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Synchronous

Asynchronous

Others

Segment by Application

Orthodontics

Periodontics

Others

By Company

SmileDirecClub

Byte

Align Technology

Candid

Philips

Aspen Dental

Patterson Companies, Inc.

TeleDentists

Denteractive Solutions

MouthWatch

e-DENTECH

Virtudent

Dentulu

By Region

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Teledentistry consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Teledentistry market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Teledentistry manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Teledentistry with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Teledentistry submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Teledentistry companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Teledentistry Revenue in Teledentistry Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Teledentistry Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Teledentistry Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Teledentistry Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Teledentistry Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Teledentistry in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Teledentistry Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Teledentistry Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Teledentistry Industry Trends

1.4.2 Teledentistry Market Drivers

1.4.3 Teledentistry Market Challenges

1.4.4 Teledentistry Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Teledentistry by Type

2.1 Teledentistry Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Synchronous

2.1.2 Asynchronous

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Teledentistry Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Teledentistry Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Teledentistry Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Teledentistry Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Teledentistry by Application

3.1 Teledentistry Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Orthodontics

3.1.2 Periodontics

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Teledentistry Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Teledentistry Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Teledentistry Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Teledentistry Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Teledentistry Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Teledentistry Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Teledentistry Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Teledentistry Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Teledentistry Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Teledentistry Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Teledentistry in 2021

4.2.3 Global Teledentistry Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Teledentistry Headquarters, Revenue in Teledentistry Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Teledentistry Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Teledentistry Companies Revenue in Teledentistry Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Teledentistry Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Teledentistry Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Teledentistry Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Teledentistry Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Teledentistry Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Teledentistry Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Teledentistry Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Teledentistry Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Teledentistry Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Teledentistry Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Teledentistry Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Teledentistry Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Teledentistry Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Teledentistry Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Teledentistry Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Teledentistry Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Teledentistry Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Teledentistry Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Teledentistry Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 SmileDirecClub

7.1.1 SmileDirecClub Company Details

7.1.2 SmileDirecClub Business Overview

7.1.3 SmileDirecClub Teledentistry Introduction

7.1.4 SmileDirecClub Revenue in Teledentistry Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 SmileDirecClub Recent Development

7.2 Byte

7.2.1 Byte Company Details

7.2.2 Byte Business Overview

7.2.3 Byte Teledentistry Introduction

7.2.4 Byte Revenue in Teledentistry Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Byte Recent Development

7.3 Align Technology

7.3.1 Align Technology Company Details

7.3.2 Align Technology Business Overview

7.3.3 Align Technology Teledentistry Introduction

7.3.4 Align Technology Revenue in Teledentistry Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Align Technology Recent Development

7.4 Candid

7.4.1 Candid Company Details

7.4.2 Candid Business Overview

7.4.3 Candid Teledentistry Introduction

7.4.4 Candid Revenue in Teledentistry Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Candid Recent Development

7.5 Philips

7.5.1 Philips Company Details

7.5.2 Philips Business Overview

7.5.3 Philips Teledentistry Introduction

7.5.4 Philips Revenue in Teledentistry Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Philips Recent Development

7.6 Aspen Dental

7.6.1 Aspen Dental Company Details

7.6.2 Aspen Dental Business Overview

7.6.3 Aspen Dental Teledentistry Introduction

7.6.4 Aspen Dental Revenue in Teledentistry Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Aspen Dental Recent Development

7.7 Patterson Companies, Inc.

7.7.1 Patterson Companies, Inc. Company Details

7.7.2 Patterson Companies, Inc. Business Overview

7.7.3 Patterson Companies, Inc. Teledentistry Introduction

7.7.4 Patterson Companies, Inc. Revenue in Teledentistry Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Patterson Companies, Inc. Recent Development

7.8 TeleDentists

7.8.1 TeleDentists Company Details

7.8.2 TeleDentists Business Overview

7.8.3 TeleDentists Teledentistry Introduction

7.8.4 TeleDentists Revenue in Teledentistry Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 TeleDentists Recent Development

7.9 Denteractive Solutions

7.9.1 Denteractive Solutions Company Details

7.9.2 Denteractive Solutions Business Overview

7.9.3 Denteractive Solutions Teledentistry Introduction

7.9.4 Denteractive Solutions Revenue in Teledentistry Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Denteractive Solutions Recent Development

7.10 MouthWatch

7.10.1 MouthWatch Company Details

7.10.2 MouthWatch Business Overview

7.10.3 MouthWatch Teledentistry Introduction

7.10.4 MouthWatch Revenue in Teledentistry Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 MouthWatch Recent Development

7.11 e-DENTECH

7.11.1 e-DENTECH Company Details

7.11.2 e-DENTECH Business Overview

7.11.3 e-DENTECH Teledentistry Introduction

7.11.4 e-DENTECH Revenue in Teledentistry Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 e-DENTECH Recent Development

7.12 Virtudent

7.12.1 Virtudent Company Details

7.12.2 Virtudent Business Overview

7.12.3 Virtudent Teledentistry Introduction

7.12.4 Virtudent Revenue in Teledentistry Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Virtudent Recent Development

7.13 Dentulu

7.13.1 Dentulu Company Details

7.13.2 Dentulu Business Overview

7.13.3 Dentulu Teledentistry Introduction

7.13.4 Dentulu Revenue in Teledentistry Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Dentulu Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

