Global Flexible Couplings Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global United States and Flexible Couplings market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flexible Couplings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Flexible Couplings market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1714.6 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 2571.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Jaw Type accounting for % of the Flexible Couplings global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Pumps was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Flexible Couplings Scope and Market Size

Flexible Couplings market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flexible Couplings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Flexible Couplings market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/230338/flexible-couplings

Segment by Type

Jaw Type

Gear Type

Tire Type

Dowel Pin Type

Other Type

Segment by Application

Pumps

Fans/Blowers

Compressors

Mixers

Conveyors

Dynamo

Ship

Mining

Transportation

Other Type

By Company

Siemens

Regal Rexnord

Dodge

Altra Industrial Motion

KTR

SKF

VULKAN

Voith

LORD

The Timken

REICH

KWD

John Crane

Renold

Tsubakimoto Chain

R+W Coupling

WHZT

Baitou Huashuo

The report on the Marine Soft-Sided Coolers market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Marine Soft-Sided Coolersconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Marine Soft-Sided Coolersmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Marine Soft-Sided Coolersmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Marine Soft-Sided Coolerswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Marine Soft-Sided Coolerssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Flexible Couplingscompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Flexible Couplings Product Introduction

1.2 Global Flexible Couplings Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Flexible Couplings Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Flexible Couplings Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Flexible Couplings Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Flexible Couplings Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Flexible Couplings Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Flexible Couplings Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Flexible Couplings in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Flexible Couplings Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Flexible Couplings Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Flexible Couplings Industry Trends

1.5.2 Flexible Couplings Market Drivers

1.5.3 Flexible Couplings Market Challenges

1.5.4 Flexible Couplings Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Flexible Couplings Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Jaw Type

2.1.2 Gear Type

2.1.3 Tire Type

2.1.4 Dowel Pin Type

2.1.5 Other Type

2.2 Global Flexible Couplings Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Flexible Couplings Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Flexible Couplings Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Flexible Couplings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Flexible Couplings Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Flexible Couplings Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Flexible Couplings Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Flexible Couplings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Flexible Couplings Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Pumps

3.1.2 Fans/Blowers

3.1.3 Compressors

3.1.4 Mixers

3.1.5 Conveyors

3.1.6 Dynamo

3.1.7 Ship

3.1.8 Mining

3.1.9 Transportation

3.1.10 Other Type

3.2 Global Flexible Couplings Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Flexible Couplings Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Flexible Couplings Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Flexible Couplings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Flexible Couplings Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Flexible Couplings Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Flexible Couplings Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Flexible Couplings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Flexible Couplings Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Flexible Couplings Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Flexible Couplings Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Flexible Couplings Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Flexible Couplings Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Flexible Couplings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Flexible Couplings Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Flexible Couplings Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Flexible Couplings in 2021

4.2.3 Global Flexible Couplings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Flexible Couplings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Flexible Couplings Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Flexible Couplings Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Flexible Couplings Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Flexible Couplings Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Flexible Couplings Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Flexible Couplings Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Flexible Couplings Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Flexible Couplings Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Flexible Couplings Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Flexible Couplings Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Flexible Couplings Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Flexible Couplings Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Flexible Couplings Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Flexible Couplings Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Flexible Couplings Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Flexible Couplings Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Flexible Couplings Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Flexible Couplings Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Flexible Couplings Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Flexible Couplings Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Flexible Couplings Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Flexible Couplings Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Flexible Couplings Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Flexible Couplings Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Flexible Couplings Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Siemens

7.1.1 Siemens Corporation Information

7.1.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Siemens Flexible Couplings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Siemens Flexible Couplings Products Offered

7.1.5 Siemens Recent Development

7.2 Regal Rexnord

7.2.1 Regal Rexnord Corporation Information

7.2.2 Regal Rexnord Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Regal Rexnord Flexible Couplings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Regal Rexnord Flexible Couplings Products Offered

7.2.5 Regal Rexnord Recent Development

7.3 Dodge

7.3.1 Dodge Corporation Information

7.3.2 Dodge Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Dodge Flexible Couplings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Dodge Flexible Couplings Products Offered

7.3.5 Dodge Recent Development

7.4 Altra Industrial Motion

7.4.1 Altra Industrial Motion Corporation Information

7.4.2 Altra Industrial Motion Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Altra Industrial Motion Flexible Couplings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Altra Industrial Motion Flexible Couplings Products Offered

7.4.5 Altra Industrial Motion Recent Development

7.5 KTR

7.5.1 KTR Corporation Information

7.5.2 KTR Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 KTR Flexible Couplings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 KTR Flexible Couplings Products Offered

7.5.5 KTR Recent Development

7.6 SKF

7.6.1 SKF Corporation Information

7.6.2 SKF Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 SKF Flexible Couplings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 SKF Flexible Couplings Products Offered

7.6.5 SKF Recent Development

7.7 VULKAN

7.7.1 VULKAN Corporation Information

7.7.2 VULKAN Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 VULKAN Flexible Couplings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 VULKAN Flexible Couplings Products Offered

7.7.5 VULKAN Recent Development

7.8 Voith

7.8.1 Voith Corporation Information

7.8.2 Voith Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Voith Flexible Couplings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Voith Flexible Couplings Products Offered

7.8.5 Voith Recent Development

7.9 LORD

7.9.1 LORD Corporation Information

7.9.2 LORD Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 LORD Flexible Couplings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 LORD Flexible Couplings Products Offered

7.9.5 LORD Recent Development

7.10 The Timken

7.10.1 The Timken Corporation Information

7.10.2 The Timken Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 The Timken Flexible Couplings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 The Timken Flexible Couplings Products Offered

7.10.5 The Timken Recent Development

7.11 REICH

7.11.1 REICH Corporation Information

7.11.2 REICH Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 REICH Flexible Couplings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 REICH Flexible Couplings Products Offered

7.11.5 REICH Recent Development

7.12 KWD

7.12.1 KWD Corporation Information

7.12.2 KWD Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 KWD Flexible Couplings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 KWD Products Offered

7.12.5 KWD Recent Development

7.13 John Crane

7.13.1 John Crane Corporation Information

7.13.2 John Crane Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 John Crane Flexible Couplings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 John Crane Products Offered

7.13.5 John Crane Recent Development

7.14 Renold

7.14.1 Renold Corporation Information

7.14.2 Renold Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Renold Flexible Couplings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Renold Products Offered

7.14.5 Renold Recent Development

7.15 Tsubakimoto Chain

7.15.1 Tsubakimoto Chain Corporation Information

7.15.2 Tsubakimoto Chain Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Tsubakimoto Chain Flexible Couplings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Tsubakimoto Chain Products Offered

7.15.5 Tsubakimoto Chain Recent Development

7.16 R+W Coupling

7.16.1 R+W Coupling Corporation Information

7.16.2 R+W Coupling Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 R+W Coupling Flexible Couplings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 R+W Coupling Products Offered

7.16.5 R+W Coupling Recent Development

7.17 WHZT

7.17.1 WHZT Corporation Information

7.17.2 WHZT Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 WHZT Flexible Couplings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 WHZT Products Offered

7.17.5 WHZT Recent Development

7.18 Baitou Huashuo

7.18.1 Baitou Huashuo Corporation Information

7.18.2 Baitou Huashuo Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Baitou Huashuo Flexible Couplings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Baitou Huashuo Products Offered

7.18.5 Baitou Huashuo Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Flexible Couplings Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Flexible Couplings Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Flexible Couplings Distributors

8.3 Flexible Couplings Production Mode & Process

8.4 Flexible Couplings Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Flexible Couplings Sales Channels

8.4.2 Flexible Couplings Distributors

8.5 Flexible Couplings Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/230338/flexible-couplings

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com