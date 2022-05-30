Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global United States and Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves market size is estimated to be worth US$ 2561 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 3058 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Three-way SV accounting for % of the Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Automation was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Scope and Market Size

Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Three-way SV

Four-way SV

Five-way SV

Others

Segment by Application

Automation

Transportation

Industrial

Others

By Company

IMI Group

Emerson

CEME

Bürkert

SMC

MAC

CKD

Parker

Danfoss

Ingersoll-Rand

By Region

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valvescompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Product Introduction

1.2 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Industry Trends

1.5.2 Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Market Drivers

1.5.3 Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Market Challenges

1.5.4 Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Three-way SV

2.1.2 Four-way SV

2.1.3 Five-way SV

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Automation

3.1.2 Transportation

3.1.3 Industrial

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves in 2021

4.2.3 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 IMI Group

7.1.1 IMI Group Corporation Information

7.1.2 IMI Group Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 IMI Group Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 IMI Group Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Products Offered

7.1.5 IMI Group Recent Development

7.2 Emerson

7.2.1 Emerson Corporation Information

7.2.2 Emerson Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Emerson Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Emerson Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Products Offered

7.2.5 Emerson Recent Development

7.3 CEME

7.3.1 CEME Corporation Information

7.3.2 CEME Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 CEME Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 CEME Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Products Offered

7.3.5 CEME Recent Development

7.4 Bürkert

7.4.1 Bürkert Corporation Information

7.4.2 Bürkert Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Bürkert Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Bürkert Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Products Offered

7.4.5 Bürkert Recent Development

7.5 SMC

7.5.1 SMC Corporation Information

7.5.2 SMC Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 SMC Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 SMC Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Products Offered

7.5.5 SMC Recent Development

7.6 MAC

7.6.1 MAC Corporation Information

7.6.2 MAC Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 MAC Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 MAC Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Products Offered

7.6.5 MAC Recent Development

7.7 CKD

7.7.1 CKD Corporation Information

7.7.2 CKD Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 CKD Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 CKD Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Products Offered

7.7.5 CKD Recent Development

7.8 Parker

7.8.1 Parker Corporation Information

7.8.2 Parker Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Parker Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Parker Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Products Offered

7.8.5 Parker Recent Development

7.9 Danfoss

7.9.1 Danfoss Corporation Information

7.9.2 Danfoss Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Danfoss Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Danfoss Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Products Offered

7.9.5 Danfoss Recent Development

7.10 Ingersoll-Rand

7.10.1 Ingersoll-Rand Corporation Information

7.10.2 Ingersoll-Rand Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Ingersoll-Rand Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Ingersoll-Rand Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Products Offered

7.10.5 Ingersoll-Rand Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Distributors

8.3 Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Production Mode & Process

8.4 Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales Channels

8.4.2 Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Distributors

8.5 Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

