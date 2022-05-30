Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Cloud Based

On Premises

Segment by Application

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Google

Cyxtera Technologies

Safe-T Data

Pulse Secure

Waverley Labs

Systancia

Unisys Security

Certes Networks

Banyan Security

BlackRidge Technology

Forcepoint

Citrix Systems

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Zentera Systems

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Revenue in Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Industry Trends

1.4.2 Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Market Drivers

1.4.3 Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Market Challenges

1.4.4 Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution by Type

2.1 Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Cloud Based

2.1.2 On Premises

2.2 Global Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution by Application

3.1 Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Large Enterprises

3.1.2 SMEs

3.2 Global Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution in 2021

4.2.3 Global Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Headquarters, Revenue in Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Companies Revenue in Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Google

7.1.1 Google Company Details

7.1.2 Google Business Overview

7.1.3 Google Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Introduction

7.1.4 Google Revenue in Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Google Recent Development

7.2 Cyxtera Technologies

7.2.1 Cyxtera Technologies Company Details

7.2.2 Cyxtera Technologies Business Overview

7.2.3 Cyxtera Technologies Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Introduction

7.2.4 Cyxtera Technologies Revenue in Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Cyxtera Technologies Recent Development

7.3 Safe-T Data

7.3.1 Safe-T Data Company Details

7.3.2 Safe-T Data Business Overview

7.3.3 Safe-T Data Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Introduction

7.3.4 Safe-T Data Revenue in Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Safe-T Data Recent Development

7.4 Pulse Secure

7.4.1 Pulse Secure Company Details

7.4.2 Pulse Secure Business Overview

7.4.3 Pulse Secure Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Introduction

7.4.4 Pulse Secure Revenue in Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Pulse Secure Recent Development

7.5 Waverley Labs

7.5.1 Waverley Labs Company Details

7.5.2 Waverley Labs Business Overview

7.5.3 Waverley Labs Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Introduction

7.5.4 Waverley Labs Revenue in Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Waverley Labs Recent Development

7.6 Systancia

7.6.1 Systancia Company Details

7.6.2 Systancia Business Overview

7.6.3 Systancia Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Introduction

7.6.4 Systancia Revenue in Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Systancia Recent Development

7.7 Unisys Security

7.7.1 Unisys Security Company Details

7.7.2 Unisys Security Business Overview

7.7.3 Unisys Security Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Introduction

7.7.4 Unisys Security Revenue in Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Unisys Security Recent Development

7.8 Certes Networks

7.8.1 Certes Networks Company Details

7.8.2 Certes Networks Business Overview

7.8.3 Certes Networks Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Introduction

7.8.4 Certes Networks Revenue in Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Certes Networks Recent Development

7.9 Banyan Security

7.9.1 Banyan Security Company Details

7.9.2 Banyan Security Business Overview

7.9.3 Banyan Security Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Introduction

7.9.4 Banyan Security Revenue in Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Banyan Security Recent Development

7.10 BlackRidge Technology

7.10.1 BlackRidge Technology Company Details

7.10.2 BlackRidge Technology Business Overview

7.10.3 BlackRidge Technology Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Introduction

7.10.4 BlackRidge Technology Revenue in Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 BlackRidge Technology Recent Development

7.11 Forcepoint

7.11.1 Forcepoint Company Details

7.11.2 Forcepoint Business Overview

7.11.3 Forcepoint Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Introduction

7.11.4 Forcepoint Revenue in Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Forcepoint Recent Development

7.12 Citrix Systems

7.12.1 Citrix Systems Company Details

7.12.2 Citrix Systems Business Overview

7.12.3 Citrix Systems Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Introduction

7.12.4 Citrix Systems Revenue in Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Citrix Systems Recent Development

7.13 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

7.13.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Details

7.13.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Business Overview

7.13.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Introduction

7.13.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Revenue in Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Recent Development

7.14 Zentera Systems

7.14.1 Zentera Systems Company Details

7.14.2 Zentera Systems Business Overview

7.14.3 Zentera Systems Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Introduction

7.14.4 Zentera Systems Revenue in Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Solution Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Zentera Systems Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

