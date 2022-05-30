Smart Building Platform Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Smart Building Platform market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Smart Building Platform market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Smart Building Platform market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Configuring

Managing

Monitoring

Segment by Application

Building Operators

Managers

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Acuity Brands

Compta Emerging Business

ComfortClick Building Automation

Buddy Technologies Limited

ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING

Facility Solutions Group

DARWIN

ecobee

Siemens

Entelec Control Systems

Phoenix Energy Technologies

GridPoint

VOLANSYS Technologies

Honeywell

ICONICS

Lucibel

Microshare.io

Arup

Nuuka Solutions

Optergy

Ripples IoT

Safecility

Smith Micro Software

Sapient Industries

Sensorberg

Synchronoss Technologies

The Thing System

VIA Technologies

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Smart Building Platform consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Smart Building Platform market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Smart Building Platform manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart Building Platform with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Smart Building Platform submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Smart Building Platform companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Smart Building Platform Revenue in Smart Building Platform Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Smart Building Platform Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Smart Building Platform Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Smart Building Platform Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Smart Building Platform Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Smart Building Platform in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Smart Building Platform Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Smart Building Platform Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Smart Building Platform Industry Trends

1.4.2 Smart Building Platform Market Drivers

1.4.3 Smart Building Platform Market Challenges

1.4.4 Smart Building Platform Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Smart Building Platform by Type

2.1 Smart Building Platform Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Configuring

2.1.2 Managing

2.1.3 Monitoring

2.2 Global Smart Building Platform Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Smart Building Platform Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Smart Building Platform Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Smart Building Platform Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Smart Building Platform by Application

3.1 Smart Building Platform Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Building Operators

3.1.2 Managers

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Smart Building Platform Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Smart Building Platform Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Smart Building Platform Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Smart Building Platform Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Smart Building Platform Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Smart Building Platform Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Smart Building Platform Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Smart Building Platform Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Smart Building Platform Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Smart Building Platform Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Smart Building Platform in 2021

4.2.3 Global Smart Building Platform Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Smart Building Platform Headquarters, Revenue in Smart Building Platform Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Smart Building Platform Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Smart Building Platform Companies Revenue in Smart Building Platform Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Smart Building Platform Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Smart Building Platform Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Smart Building Platform Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Smart Building Platform Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Smart Building Platform Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Smart Building Platform Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Smart Building Platform Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Smart Building Platform Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Smart Building Platform Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Smart Building Platform Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Smart Building Platform Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Building Platform Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Building Platform Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Smart Building Platform Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Smart Building Platform Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Smart Building Platform Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Smart Building Platform Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Building Platform Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Building Platform Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Acuity Brands

7.1.1 Acuity Brands Company Details

7.1.2 Acuity Brands Business Overview

7.1.3 Acuity Brands Smart Building Platform Introduction

7.1.4 Acuity Brands Revenue in Smart Building Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Acuity Brands Recent Development

7.2 Compta Emerging Business

7.2.1 Compta Emerging Business Company Details

7.2.2 Compta Emerging Business Business Overview

7.2.3 Compta Emerging Business Smart Building Platform Introduction

7.2.4 Compta Emerging Business Revenue in Smart Building Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Compta Emerging Business Recent Development

7.3 ComfortClick Building Automation

7.3.1 ComfortClick Building Automation Company Details

7.3.2 ComfortClick Building Automation Business Overview

7.3.3 ComfortClick Building Automation Smart Building Platform Introduction

7.3.4 ComfortClick Building Automation Revenue in Smart Building Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 ComfortClick Building Automation Recent Development

7.4 Buddy Technologies Limited

7.4.1 Buddy Technologies Limited Company Details

7.4.2 Buddy Technologies Limited Business Overview

7.4.3 Buddy Technologies Limited Smart Building Platform Introduction

7.4.4 Buddy Technologies Limited Revenue in Smart Building Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Buddy Technologies Limited Recent Development

7.5 ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING

7.5.1 ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING Company Details

7.5.2 ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING Business Overview

7.5.3 ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING Smart Building Platform Introduction

7.5.4 ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING Revenue in Smart Building Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING Recent Development

7.6 Facility Solutions Group

7.6.1 Facility Solutions Group Company Details

7.6.2 Facility Solutions Group Business Overview

7.6.3 Facility Solutions Group Smart Building Platform Introduction

7.6.4 Facility Solutions Group Revenue in Smart Building Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Facility Solutions Group Recent Development

7.7 DARWIN

7.7.1 DARWIN Company Details

7.7.2 DARWIN Business Overview

7.7.3 DARWIN Smart Building Platform Introduction

7.7.4 DARWIN Revenue in Smart Building Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 DARWIN Recent Development

7.8 ecobee

7.8.1 ecobee Company Details

7.8.2 ecobee Business Overview

7.8.3 ecobee Smart Building Platform Introduction

7.8.4 ecobee Revenue in Smart Building Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 ecobee Recent Development

7.9 Siemens

7.9.1 Siemens Company Details

7.9.2 Siemens Business Overview

7.9.3 Siemens Smart Building Platform Introduction

7.9.4 Siemens Revenue in Smart Building Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Siemens Recent Development

7.10 Entelec Control Systems

7.10.1 Entelec Control Systems Company Details

7.10.2 Entelec Control Systems Business Overview

7.10.3 Entelec Control Systems Smart Building Platform Introduction

7.10.4 Entelec Control Systems Revenue in Smart Building Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Entelec Control Systems Recent Development

7.11 Phoenix Energy Technologies

7.11.1 Phoenix Energy Technologies Company Details

7.11.2 Phoenix Energy Technologies Business Overview

7.11.3 Phoenix Energy Technologies Smart Building Platform Introduction

7.11.4 Phoenix Energy Technologies Revenue in Smart Building Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Phoenix Energy Technologies Recent Development

7.12 GridPoint

7.12.1 GridPoint Company Details

7.12.2 GridPoint Business Overview

7.12.3 GridPoint Smart Building Platform Introduction

7.12.4 GridPoint Revenue in Smart Building Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 GridPoint Recent Development

7.13 VOLANSYS Technologies

7.13.1 VOLANSYS Technologies Company Details

7.13.2 VOLANSYS Technologies Business Overview

7.13.3 VOLANSYS Technologies Smart Building Platform Introduction

7.13.4 VOLANSYS Technologies Revenue in Smart Building Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 VOLANSYS Technologies Recent Development

7.14 Honeywell

7.14.1 Honeywell Company Details

7.14.2 Honeywell Business Overview

7.14.3 Honeywell Smart Building Platform Introduction

7.14.4 Honeywell Revenue in Smart Building Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Honeywell Recent Development

7.15 ICONICS

7.15.1 ICONICS Company Details

7.15.2 ICONICS Business Overview

7.15.3 ICONICS Smart Building Platform Introduction

7.15.4 ICONICS Revenue in Smart Building Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 ICONICS Recent Development

7.16 Lucibel

7.16.1 Lucibel Company Details

7.16.2 Lucibel Business Overview

7.16.3 Lucibel Smart Building Platform Introduction

7.16.4 Lucibel Revenue in Smart Building Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Lucibel Recent Development

7.17 Microshare.io

7.17.1 Microshare.io Company Details

7.17.2 Microshare.io Business Overview

7.17.3 Microshare.io Smart Building Platform Introduction

7.17.4 Microshare.io Revenue in Smart Building Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Microshare.io Recent Development

7.18 Arup

7.18.1 Arup Company Details

7.18.2 Arup Business Overview

7.18.3 Arup Smart Building Platform Introduction

7.18.4 Arup Revenue in Smart Building Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Arup Recent Development

7.19 Nuuka Solutions

7.19.1 Nuuka Solutions Company Details

7.19.2 Nuuka Solutions Business Overview

7.19.3 Nuuka Solutions Smart Building Platform Introduction

7.19.4 Nuuka Solutions Revenue in Smart Building Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 Nuuka Solutions Recent Development

7.20 Optergy

7.20.1 Optergy Company Details

7.20.2 Optergy Business Overview

7.20.3 Optergy Smart Building Platform Introduction

7.20.4 Optergy Revenue in Smart Building Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 Optergy Recent Development

7.21 Ripples IoT

7.21.1 Ripples IoT Company Details

7.21.2 Ripples IoT Business Overview

7.21.3 Ripples IoT Smart Building Platform Introduction

7.21.4 Ripples IoT Revenue in Smart Building Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.21.5 Ripples IoT Recent Development

7.22 Safecility

7.22.1 Safecility Company Details

7.22.2 Safecility Business Overview

7.22.3 Safecility Smart Building Platform Introduction

7.22.4 Safecility Revenue in Smart Building Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.22.5 Safecility Recent Development

7.23 Smith Micro Software

7.23.1 Smith Micro Software Company Details

7.23.2 Smith Micro Software Business Overview

7.23.3 Smith Micro Software Smart Building Platform Introduction

7.23.4 Smith Micro Software Revenue in Smart Building Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.23.5 Smith Micro Software Recent Development

7.24 Sapient Industries

7.24.1 Sapient Industries Company Details

7.24.2 Sapient Industries Business Overview

7.24.3 Sapient Industries Smart Building Platform Introduction

7.24.4 Sapient Industries Revenue in Smart Building Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.24.5 Sapient Industries Recent Development

7.25 Sensorberg

7.25.1 Sensorberg Company Details

7.25.2 Sensorberg Business Overview

7.25.3 Sensorberg Smart Building Platform Introduction

7.25.4 Sensorberg Revenue in Smart Building Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.25.5 Sensorberg Recent Development

7.26 Synchronoss Technologies

7.26.1 Synchronoss Technologies Company Details

7.26.2 Synchronoss Technologies Business Overview

7.26.3 Synchronoss Technologies Smart Building Platform Introduction

7.26.4 Synchronoss Technologies Revenue in Smart Building Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.26.5 Synchronoss Technologies Recent Development

7.27 The Thing System

7.27.1 The Thing System Company Details

7.27.2 The Thing System Business Overview

7.27.3 The Thing System Smart Building Platform Introduction

7.27.4 The Thing System Revenue in Smart Building Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.27.5 The Thing System Recent Development

7.28 VIA Technologies

7.28.1 VIA Technologies Company Details

7.28.2 VIA Technologies Business Overview

7.28.3 VIA Technologies Smart Building Platform Introduction

7.28.4 VIA Technologies Revenue in Smart Building Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.28.5 VIA Technologies Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

