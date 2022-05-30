Website Translation Service Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Website Translation Service market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Website Translation Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Website Translation Service market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Online Service

Managed Service

Segment by Application

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Translate.com

ConveyThis

Bablic

TransPerfect

GTranslate

MotionPoint

Dakwak

Localizer

Process Nine Technologies

Wovn Technologies

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Website Translation Service consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Website Translation Service market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Website Translation Service manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Website Translation Service with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Website Translation Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Website Translation Service companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Website Translation Service Revenue in Website Translation Service Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Website Translation Service Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Website Translation Service Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Website Translation Service Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Website Translation Service Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Website Translation Service in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Website Translation Service Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Website Translation Service Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Website Translation Service Industry Trends

1.4.2 Website Translation Service Market Drivers

1.4.3 Website Translation Service Market Challenges

1.4.4 Website Translation Service Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Website Translation Service by Type

2.1 Website Translation Service Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Online Service

2.1.2 Managed Service

2.2 Global Website Translation Service Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Website Translation Service Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Website Translation Service Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Website Translation Service Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Website Translation Service by Application

3.1 Website Translation Service Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Large Enterprises

3.1.2 SMEs

3.2 Global Website Translation Service Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Website Translation Service Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Website Translation Service Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Website Translation Service Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Website Translation Service Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Website Translation Service Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Website Translation Service Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Website Translation Service Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Website Translation Service Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Website Translation Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Website Translation Service in 2021

4.2.3 Global Website Translation Service Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Website Translation Service Headquarters, Revenue in Website Translation Service Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Website Translation Service Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Website Translation Service Companies Revenue in Website Translation Service Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Website Translation Service Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Website Translation Service Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Website Translation Service Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Website Translation Service Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Website Translation Service Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Website Translation Service Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Website Translation Service Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Website Translation Service Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Website Translation Service Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Website Translation Service Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Website Translation Service Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Website Translation Service Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Website Translation Service Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Website Translation Service Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Website Translation Service Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Website Translation Service Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Website Translation Service Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Website Translation Service Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Website Translation Service Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Translate.com

7.1.1 Translate.com Company Details

7.1.2 Translate.com Business Overview

7.1.3 Translate.com Website Translation Service Introduction

7.1.4 Translate.com Revenue in Website Translation Service Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Translate.com Recent Development

7.2 ConveyThis

7.2.1 ConveyThis Company Details

7.2.2 ConveyThis Business Overview

7.2.3 ConveyThis Website Translation Service Introduction

7.2.4 ConveyThis Revenue in Website Translation Service Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 ConveyThis Recent Development

7.3 Bablic

7.3.1 Bablic Company Details

7.3.2 Bablic Business Overview

7.3.3 Bablic Website Translation Service Introduction

7.3.4 Bablic Revenue in Website Translation Service Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Bablic Recent Development

7.4 TransPerfect

7.4.1 TransPerfect Company Details

7.4.2 TransPerfect Business Overview

7.4.3 TransPerfect Website Translation Service Introduction

7.4.4 TransPerfect Revenue in Website Translation Service Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 TransPerfect Recent Development

7.5 GTranslate

7.5.1 GTranslate Company Details

7.5.2 GTranslate Business Overview

7.5.3 GTranslate Website Translation Service Introduction

7.5.4 GTranslate Revenue in Website Translation Service Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 GTranslate Recent Development

7.6 MotionPoint

7.6.1 MotionPoint Company Details

7.6.2 MotionPoint Business Overview

7.6.3 MotionPoint Website Translation Service Introduction

7.6.4 MotionPoint Revenue in Website Translation Service Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 MotionPoint Recent Development

7.7 Dakwak

7.7.1 Dakwak Company Details

7.7.2 Dakwak Business Overview

7.7.3 Dakwak Website Translation Service Introduction

7.7.4 Dakwak Revenue in Website Translation Service Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Dakwak Recent Development

7.8 Localizer

7.8.1 Localizer Company Details

7.8.2 Localizer Business Overview

7.8.3 Localizer Website Translation Service Introduction

7.8.4 Localizer Revenue in Website Translation Service Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Localizer Recent Development

7.9 Process Nine Technologies

7.9.1 Process Nine Technologies Company Details

7.9.2 Process Nine Technologies Business Overview

7.9.3 Process Nine Technologies Website Translation Service Introduction

7.9.4 Process Nine Technologies Revenue in Website Translation Service Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Process Nine Technologies Recent Development

7.10 Wovn Technologies

7.10.1 Wovn Technologies Company Details

7.10.2 Wovn Technologies Business Overview

7.10.3 Wovn Technologies Website Translation Service Introduction

7.10.4 Wovn Technologies Revenue in Website Translation Service Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Wovn Technologies Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

