Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Online Service

Managed Service

Segment by Application

Smartphones

Smart TVs

Laptops, Desktops and Tables

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Amazon

Netflix

Google

Apple

Facebook

Telstra

Rakuten

Roku

Kakao

Vimeo Live

The Walt Disney Company

Sling TV

AT&T

Tencent

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Revenue in Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Industry Trends

1.4.2 Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Market Drivers

1.4.3 Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Market Challenges

1.4.4 Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service by Type

2.1 Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Online Service

2.1.2 Managed Service

2.2 Global Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service by Application

3.1 Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Smartphones

3.1.2 Smart TVs

3.1.3 Laptops, Desktops and Tables

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service in 2021

4.2.3 Global Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Headquarters, Revenue in Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Companies Revenue in Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Amazon

7.1.1 Amazon Company Details

7.1.2 Amazon Business Overview

7.1.3 Amazon Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Introduction

7.1.4 Amazon Revenue in Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Amazon Recent Development

7.2 Netflix

7.2.1 Netflix Company Details

7.2.2 Netflix Business Overview

7.2.3 Netflix Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Introduction

7.2.4 Netflix Revenue in Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Netflix Recent Development

7.3 Google

7.3.1 Google Company Details

7.3.2 Google Business Overview

7.3.3 Google Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Introduction

7.3.4 Google Revenue in Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Google Recent Development

7.4 Apple

7.4.1 Apple Company Details

7.4.2 Apple Business Overview

7.4.3 Apple Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Introduction

7.4.4 Apple Revenue in Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Apple Recent Development

7.5 Facebook

7.5.1 Facebook Company Details

7.5.2 Facebook Business Overview

7.5.3 Facebook Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Introduction

7.5.4 Facebook Revenue in Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Facebook Recent Development

7.6 Telstra

7.6.1 Telstra Company Details

7.6.2 Telstra Business Overview

7.6.3 Telstra Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Introduction

7.6.4 Telstra Revenue in Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Telstra Recent Development

7.7 Rakuten

7.7.1 Rakuten Company Details

7.7.2 Rakuten Business Overview

7.7.3 Rakuten Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Introduction

7.7.4 Rakuten Revenue in Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Rakuten Recent Development

7.8 Roku

7.8.1 Roku Company Details

7.8.2 Roku Business Overview

7.8.3 Roku Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Introduction

7.8.4 Roku Revenue in Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Roku Recent Development

7.9 Kakao

7.9.1 Kakao Company Details

7.9.2 Kakao Business Overview

7.9.3 Kakao Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Introduction

7.9.4 Kakao Revenue in Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Kakao Recent Development

7.10 Vimeo Live

7.10.1 Vimeo Live Company Details

7.10.2 Vimeo Live Business Overview

7.10.3 Vimeo Live Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Introduction

7.10.4 Vimeo Live Revenue in Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Vimeo Live Recent Development

7.11 The Walt Disney Company

7.11.1 The Walt Disney Company Company Details

7.11.2 The Walt Disney Company Business Overview

7.11.3 The Walt Disney Company Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Introduction

7.11.4 The Walt Disney Company Revenue in Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 The Walt Disney Company Recent Development

7.12 Sling TV

7.12.1 Sling TV Company Details

7.12.2 Sling TV Business Overview

7.12.3 Sling TV Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Introduction

7.12.4 Sling TV Revenue in Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Sling TV Recent Development

7.13 AT&T

7.13.1 AT&T Company Details

7.13.2 AT&T Business Overview

7.13.3 AT&T Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Introduction

7.13.4 AT&T Revenue in Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 AT&T Recent Development

7.14 Tencent

7.14.1 Tencent Company Details

7.14.2 Tencent Business Overview

7.14.3 Tencent Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Introduction

7.14.4 Tencent Revenue in Over-the-top (OTT) Media Service Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Tencent Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

