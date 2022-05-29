Global Non-ferrous Metal Recycling Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Non-ferrous Metal Recycling market was valued at 853.28 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.66% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Non-ferrous metals product segment includes metals such as aluminum, copper, zinc, nickel, and lead.Metals are valuable materials that can be recycled again and again without degrading their properties.

By Market Verdors:

Umicore

PX Group

Materion

Sims Recycling Solutions

Emak Refining & Recycling

CRI Catalyst

BASF

Dowa Holdings

AMG Vanadium

Heraeus

Hensel Recycling

Sinopec

ERAMET

Johnson Matthey

Abington Metals

By Types:

Aluminum

Copper

Lead

Zinc

Nickel

Titanium

Cobalt

Chromium

Precious Metal

By Applications:

Catalyst Regeneration

Electronics

Consumer Appliances

Battery

Packaging

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Non-ferrous Metal Recycling Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Non-ferrous Metal Recycling Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Aluminum

1.4.3 Copper

1.4.4 Lead

1.4.5 Zinc

1.4.6 Nickel

1.4.7 Titanium

1.4.8 Cobalt

1.4.9 Chromium

1.4.10 Precious Metal

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Non-ferrous Metal Recycling Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Catalyst Regeneration

1.5.3 Electronics

1.5.4 Consumer Appliances

1.5.5 Battery

1.5.6 Packaging

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Non-ferrous Metal Recycling Market

1.8.1 Global Non-ferrous Metal Recycling Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Non-ferrous Metal Recycling Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Non-ferrous Metal Recycling Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Non-ferrous Metal Recycling Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Non-ferrous Metal Recycling Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3

