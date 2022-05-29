Global Biodiesel Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Biodiesel market was valued at 216.79 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.5% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Biodiesel is produced from vegetable oils or animal fats after conversion into a range of fatty acid methyl or ethyl esters (esterification), a sustainable replacement for fossil diesel that significantly reduces carbon emissions and makes environmental sustainability a commercial proposition.First, biodiesel is a renewable fuel that can be manufactured from vegetable oils, animal fats, or recycled restaurant grease for use in diesel vehicles. Biodiesel`s physical properties are similar to those of petroleum diesel, but it is a cleaner-burning alternative. Second, the market of biodiesel is quite separated. In 2016, the market share of the five largest companies accounted for 22.04% of global market, which are Renewable Energy Group, Diester Industries, Neste Oil, ADM and Louis Dreyfus. The global production of biodiesel reached 26567 K MT in 2015. EU is the biggest production base and consumption area of biodiesel, followed by USA, South America and China. Though enjoying a high share in fuel market, in many European countries, the biodiesel industry are threatened by overcapacity. In China, the market of biodiesel fuel is also in a tough situation, since governmental supports from local authorities are very limited. Third, the raw materials of biodiesel are mainly vegetable oils. Biodiesel derived from rapeseed oil and soybean oil forms the largest segment of the overall market. The biodiesel market offers immense opportunities countries such as U.K., India, and China, as these regions have high diesel fuel prices and a large number of diesel fueled vehicles. Generally, the price of biodiesel fluctuates with the price of raw material. However, the impact of diesel fuel on biodiesel is the major factor. Since 2015, the sharp decrease of diesel price also triggered the trending down of biodiesel price, which made small scale manufacturers hard to survive. Fourth, the application of biodiesel can be classified as industrial fuels, transportation fuels and chemical industry. The primary use of biodiesel is transportation fuels, which account for 58.92% in 2015. Industrial fuels and chemical industry also play important role in the whole supply chain. Regionally, biodiesel is the most common biofuel in Europe, while its consumption in China is more concentrated in chemical use. Fifth, the global biodiesel market is expected to be worth $24.11 billion in 2022. South America is estimated to be the most promising region for biodiesel market, and the sluggish of biodiesel in China would be expected to be changed in the coming years. Sixth, while growth may be affected by feedstock availability issues and the food v/s fuel debate, the market is expected to witness a paradigm shift with the increasing conversion efficiency of existing feedstock, and the development of newer feedstock sources such as algae.

By Market Verdors:

Diester Industries

Neste Oil

ADM

Infinita Renovables

Biopetrol

Cargill

Ital Green Oil

Glencore

Louis Dreyfus

Renewable Energy Group

RBF Port Neches

Ag Processing

Elevance

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Evergreen Bio Fuels

Minnesota Soybean Processors

Caramuru

Jinergy

Hebei Jingu Group

Longyan Zhuoyue

Greenergy UK

Biodiesel Amsterdam

SunOil

Petrotec

Biocom

SARIA Bio-Industries

Biodiesel Aragon

Bionor

Iniciativas Bioenergeticas

By Types:

Rapeseed Oil Based Feedstock

Soybean Oil Based Feedstock

Waste and Residues Based Feedstock

By Applications:

Industrial Fuels

Transportation Fuels

Chemical Industry

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Biodiesel Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Biodiesel Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Rapeseed Oil Based Feedstock

1.4.3 Soybean Oil Based Feedstock

1.4.4 Waste and Residues Based Feedstock

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Biodiesel Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Industrial Fuels

1.5.3 Transportation Fuels

1.5.4 Chemical Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Biodiesel Market

1.8.1 Global Biodiesel Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Biodiesel Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Biodiesel Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Biodiesel Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Biodiesel Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Biodiesel Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Biodiesel Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Biodiesel Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Biodiese

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-biodiesel-2022-810-7114039

