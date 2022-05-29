Global XLPE Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global XLPE market was valued at 120.77 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.47% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

XLPE is also known as cross-linkable PE compound, which has undergone a change in the molecular structure using a chemical or a physical process. It is based on PE resin, and produced and pelletized by special technology with adding special stabilizing agent, modifier and cross-linking agent. It is widely used in cable, tube and foam.China is the largest consumption market of XLPE in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. Chinese market took up about 48% the global market in 2015, followed by Europe (included CIS) with the share of 17%, USA is closely followed with the share about 17%. And China is a key importer of XLPE for extra high voltage cables, so far. XLPE is mainly used for cables, tubes and foams. The consumption of cables is about 2/3 of the total market in the world in 2015, followed by the tubes with the share of 21%.

By Market Verdors:

Dow

Borealis

Wanma MM

Polyone

UBE Ind.

Solvay

Jiangsu Dewei

Shanghai Kaibo

Zhonglian Photoelectric

New Shanghua

CGN AM

Original

Hangzhou New Materials

Linhai Yadong

AEI

By Types:

Silane Cross-linked

Peroxide Cross-linked

Radiation Cross-linked

By Applications:

Cable

Tube

Foam

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by XLPE Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global XLPE Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Silane Cross-linked

1.4.3 Peroxide Cross-linked

1.4.4 Radiation Cross-linked

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global XLPE Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Cable

1.5.3 Tube

1.5.4 Foam

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global XLPE Market

1.8.1 Global XLPE Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global XLPE Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global XLPE Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global XLPE Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers XLPE Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global XLPE Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global XLPE Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America XLPE Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America XLPE Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.3.2 North America XLPE Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-202

