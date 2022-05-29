Global Die Attach Materials Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Die Attach Materials market was valued at 75.97 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.64% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Die-attach are the term reserved for processes where the face of a die is attached to a substrate by a single joint.For power and high-power applications, die-attach products are made of high-lead solder alloys, which fulfill the requirements of high melting temperature and adequate thermo-mechanical properties, to ensure lifetime package reliability. However, die-attach processes parameters must be adapted for each application to achieve optimal results. In global market, the production of Die Attach Materials increases from 21165 MT in 2012 to 26131MT in 2016, at a CAGR of 5.41%. In 2016, the global Die Attach Materials market is led by China, capturing about 43.63% of global Die Attach Materials production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 6.51% global production share. At present, the major manufacturers of Die Attach Materials are SMIC, Henkel, Shenzhen Vital New Material, Indium, Alpha Assembly Solutions, TONGFANG TECH, Umicore. SMIC is the world leader, holding 7.34% production market share in 2016. In application, Die Attach Materials downstream is wide and recently Die Attach Materials has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Telecommunications and others. Globally, the Die Attach Materials market is mainly driven by growing demand for Consumer Electronics which accounts for nearly 79.19% of total downstream consumption of Die Attach Materials in global. In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Die Attach Materials production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the production of Die Attach Materials is estimated to be 35809 MT.

By Market Verdors:

SMIC

Henkel

Shenzhen Vital New Material

Indium

Alpha Assembly Solutions

TONGFANG TECH

Umicore

Heraeu

AIM

TAMURA RADIO

Kyocera

Shanghai Jinji

Palomar Technologies

Nordson EFD

Dow Corning Corporation

By Types:

Die Attach Paste

Die Attach Wire

By Applications:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Medical

Telecommunications

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Die Attach Materials Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Die Attach Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Die Attach Paste

1.4.3 Die Attach Wire

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Die Attach Materials Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Consumer Electronics

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Medical

1.5.5 Telecommunications

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Die Attach Materials Market

1.8.1 Global Die Attach Materials Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Die Attach Materials Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Die Attach Materials Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Die Attach Materials Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Die Attach Materials Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Die Attach Materials Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Die Attach Materials Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Nort

