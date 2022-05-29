Global Parylene Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Parylene market was valued at 76.38 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.68% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Parylene is a common generic name for a unique series of polymers based on paraxylene. It is a polymer created from a chemical compound known as dimer, which is actually a powder. The dimer is then vaporized, made to undergo pyrolysis, transformed into a gaseous state (now a monomer), cooled, and then introduced to a vacuum chamber where it polymerizes and becomes a film. It is the best protective coating in electronic, aerospace and medicinal fields.Common commercially available parylene mainly contain over parylene N, parylene C and parylene D. Parylene is the best protective coating in electronic, aerospace, medicinal and other fields. However, limited by technology barrier global parylene industry has a rather high concentration. Parylene is highly monopolized by Kisco, around 69.03% of the production market share is covered by the Kisco. According to its raw materials, the main raw material is paraxylene, Common commercially available parylene mainly contain over parylene N, parylene C and parylene D. Among them, parylene N is the most popular, which accounts for about 77.72% share in 2015. The companies from China only produce parylene N and parylene C. As for the application, Electronics is the largest consumer and supports the parylene industry`s development. Although sales of parylene brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group does not recommend taking risk to enter this market.

By Market Verdors:

Kisco

Galentis SRL

Parylene Coatings Services (Curtiss-Wright)

Stratamet Thin Film

Chireach Group

Penta Technology

Huasheng Group

Jili Chemical

By Types:

Parylene N

Parylene C

Parylene D

By Applications:

Military and Aerospace

Electronics

Medical

Automotive

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Parylene Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Parylene Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Parylene N

1.4.3 Parylene C

1.4.4 Parylene D

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Parylene Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Military and Aerospace

1.5.3 Electronics

1.5.4 Medical

1.5.5 Automotive

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Parylene Market

1.8.1 Global Parylene Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Parylene Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Parylene Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Parylene Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Parylene Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Parylene Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Parylene Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Parylene Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Parylene Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.3.2 North America P

