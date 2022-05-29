Global Vinylon Fiber Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Vinylon Fiber market was valued at 166.82 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.51% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The fiber invented in Japan and grown world-wide. This is a vinylon fiber. This fiber is said to be the most similar to cotton fibers since vinylon fiber is most moisture absorbent among synthetic fibers. Vinylon fiber is widely used for industrial, agricultural, fishing uses, because it is light in weight, durable and resistant to weathering. Vinylon is resistant to heat and chemicals but has several disadvantages, being stiff, having a relatively high manufacturing cost, and being difficult to dye.The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as transport, construction, water conservancy, aquaculture and agriculture, textile industry and so on. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas` company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years. The industry is high concentration, the key brand include Wanwei Group, Kuraray, Sinopec-SVW, Shuangxin PVA, Fujian Fuwei, Xiangwei, Ningxia Dadi, STW, MiniFIBERS and so on. Among them, Kuraray is the leader of vinylon fiber market. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product`s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times. Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions` unfair methods of competition. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

By Market Verdors:

Wanwei Group

Kuraray

Sinopec-SVW

Shuangxin PVA

Fujian Fuwei

Xiangwei

Ningxia Dadi

STW

MiniFIBERS

By Types:

Water-soluble Type

High Strength and High Modulus Type

By Applications:

Transport

Construction

Water Conservancy

Aquaculture and Agriculture

Textile Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Vinylon Fiber Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Vinylon Fiber Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Water-soluble Type

1.4.3 High Strength and High Modulus Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Vinylon Fiber Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Transport

1.5.3 Construction

1.5.4 Water Conservancy

1.5.5 Aquaculture and Agriculture

1.5.6 Textile Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Vinylon Fiber Market

1.8.1 Global Vinylon Fiber Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Vinylon Fiber Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Vinylon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Vinylon Fiber Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Vinylon Fiber Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Vinylon Fiber Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Vinylon Fiber Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Vinylon

