Global Biofuels Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Biofuels market was valued at 6927.88 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.72% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Biofuels are non-fossil fuels. They are energy carriers that store the energy derived from organic materials (biomass), including plant materials and animal waste. First-generation biofuels are currently produced from food crops such as sugar cane and rapeseed. They include bioethanol (made from sugars and starch) and biodiesel (made from vegetable oil). Second-generation biofuels are under development and will be derived from non-food plant matter such as crop residues and agricultural or municipal wastes. They include bioethanol made from cellulosic materials such as straw or wood.The two most widely used types of biofuels are bioethanol and biodiesel, so this report only focuses on bioethanol and biodiesel. The market of biodiesel is quite separated. In 2015, the market share of the five largest companies accounted for 20.42% of global market, which are REG, Diester Industries, Neste Oil Rotterdam, ADM and Louis Dreyfus. The global production of biodiesel reached 27768 K MT in 2015. EU is the biggest production base and consumption area of biodiesel, followed by USA, South America and China. Though enjoying a high share in fuel market, in many European countries, the biodiesel industry are threatened by overcapacity. In China, the market of biodiesel fuel is also in a tough situation, since governmental supports from local authorities are very limited.

By Market Verdors:

Diester Industries

Neste Oil Rotterdam

ADM

Infinita Renovables

Biopetrol

Cargill

Ital Green Oil

Glencore

Louis Dreyfus

Renewable Energy Group

RBF Port Neches

Ag Processing

Elevance

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Evergreen Bio Fuels

Minnesota Soybean Processors

Caramuru

Jinergy

Hebei Jingu Group

Longyan Zhuoyue

Shandong Jinjiang

By Types:

Bioethanol

Biodiesel

By Applications:

Industrial Fuels

Transportation Fuels

Chemical Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Biofuels Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Biofuels Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Bioethanol

1.4.3 Biodiesel

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Biofuels Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Industrial Fuels

1.5.3 Transportation Fuels

1.5.4 Chemical Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Biofuels Market

1.8.1 Global Biofuels Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Biofuels Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Biofuels Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Biofuels Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Biofuels Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Biofuels Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Biofuels Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Biofuels Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Biofuels Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.3.2 North America Biofuels Sales Volume Capacity,

