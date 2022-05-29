Global Polyurethane Sealants Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Polyurethane Sealants market was valued at 2705.99 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.05% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Polyurethane is thermosetting polymer which could be molded into any shape which in turn helps in creating wide varieties of properties as per the desired application. Polyurethane sealants provide strong bonding which reduces need for holding and clamping materials. This proves to be a cost effective method which also increase the construction flexibility and increases production capacity.By region, the Asia-Pacific region had the highest share of income in 2019, at more than 43 percent. The major producers in the industry are Henkel, Sika and Arkema, with a combined revenue of 29.28%.

By Market Verdors:

Henkel

Sika

Arkema

H.B. Fuller

3M

BASF

DOW Chemical

Mapei

Asian Paints

ITW Polymer Sealants

Soudal

Konishi

Pidilite Industries

EMS-Chemie Holding

KCC

Yokohama Rubber

RPM International

Selena

Hodgson Sealants

Akfix

Splendor Industry

Comens Material

Tosan

By Types:

Single Component

Multi Component

By Applications:

Building and Construction

Automotive

General Industrial

Marine

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Polyurethane Sealants Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Polyurethane Sealants Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Single Component

1.4.3 Multi Component

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Polyurethane Sealants Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Building and Construction

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 General Industrial

1.5.5 Marine

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Polyurethane Sealants Market

1.8.1 Global Polyurethane Sealants Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polyurethane Sealants Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Polyurethane Sealants Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Polyurethane Sealants Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Polyurethane Sealants Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Polyurethane Sealants Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Polyurethane Sealants Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-202

