Global Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) market was valued at 1554.84 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.15% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Polytetramethylene ether glycol (PTMG) is hygroscopic polymer made up of liner diols with a backbone of repeating tetramethylene units which are connected by ether linkages, are produced by polymerizing tetrahydrofuran (THF). PTMG is a waxy, white solid that melts to a clear, colorless, viscous liquid near room temperature.PTMEG is main soft segments of Thermoplastic polyurethane elastomers (TPE-U, TPU), thermoplastic polyester elastomers (TPE-E), Polyurethane fibers (Elastane), Spandex fiber, Polyurethane cast elastomers, thermoplastic polyamide elastomers (TPE-A), Polyurethane coatings, Polyurethane adhesives.

By Market Verdors:

BASF

Chang Chun Group

Hyosung

The LYCRA Company

Mitsubishi Chemical

KOREA PTG (Yongsan Chemicals)

Sinopec

Lyondell Chemical

Sichuan Tianhua Fubang Chemical

Hangzhou Sanlong New Materials

Markor Meiou Chemical

By Types:

PTMEG 250

PTMEG 650

PTMEG 1000

PTMEG 1400

PTMEG 1800

PTMEG 2000

PTMEG 3000

By Applications:

Paints and Coatings

Automotive

Textiles

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 PTMEG 250

1.4.3 PTMEG 650

1.4.4 PTMEG 1000

1.4.5 PTMEG 1400

1.4.6 PTMEG 1800

1.4.7 PTMEG 2000

1.4.8 PTMEG 3000

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Paints and Coatings

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Textiles

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) Market

1.8.1 Global Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) Production Si

