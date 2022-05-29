Global Pearl Pigment Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Pearl Pigment market was valued at 1159.88 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.71% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Pearl pigments are composed of several metal oxide layers of moldy mica. Pearl pigments change the thin layer of metal oxide to produce different pearlescent effects. Compared with other pigments, pearl pigments have an unparalleled effect on the unique soft pearl luster. The special surface structure, high refractive index and good transparency make it the same effect as pearl in a transparent medium.The Pearl Pigment industry can be broken down into several segments, Industrial Grade, Cosmetics Grade, etc. Across the world, the major players cover Merck KGaA, BASF, etc. In this report, according to the end use, the application of Pearl Pigment is divided into Automotive Coatings, Construction Coatings, Printing inks, Plastic, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Leather and Other applications. Automotive is the main downstream of Pearl Pigment, which accounted for about 24.03% of total consumption in 2019. Color trends are influenced by a variety of things, will vary and diversify, and extend their effects into a wide range of products. Geographically, APAC is the fastest-growing region, especially China, which plays a more important role in the world. China Pearl Pigment market has developed rapidly. China Pearl Pigment sales volume also occupies an important share in the international market. China is the largest consumer market of Pearl segment in Asia, also one of the largest pearlescent material producers in Asia. However, the R & D and production of materials in China is still in the development stage, and the technical level, product varieties and quality are still uneven, most of the manufacturers in China are small in scale and their operation level is uneven.

By Market Verdors:

Merck KGaA

BASF

Altana

Kuncai Material Technologies

DIC Corporation

Ruicheng New Materials

Volor Pearl Pigment

CQV

Guangxi Chesir Pearl Material

RIKA Technology

Nihon Koken Kogyo

YAYANG Global

Zhejiang Angel New Materials

Yipin Pigments

Hebei Oxen New Materials

Kolortek

ISuo Chem

Nanyang LingBao

Longhua Pearl Lustre Pigments

Yortay Fine Chemicals

Leio Industrial

Pritty Pearlescent Pigments

Geotech International B.V.

By Types:

Industrial Grade Pearl Pigment

Cosmetics Grade Pearl Pigment

By Applications:

Automotive

Construction

Printing

Plastic

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Leather

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Pearl Pigment Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Pearl Pigment Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Industrial Grade Pearl Pigment

1.4.3 Cosmetics Grade Pearl Pigment

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Pearl Pigment Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Construction

1.5.4 Printing

1.5.5 Plastic

1.5.6 Cosmetics & Personal Care

1.5.7 Leather

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Pearl Pigment Market

1.8.1 Global Pearl Pigment Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Pearl Pigment Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Pearl Pigment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Pearl Pigment Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Pearl Pigment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Pearl Pigment Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Pearl Pigment Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Pea

