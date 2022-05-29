Global FDY Yarns Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global FDY Yarns market was valued at 1104.15 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.77% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

FDY, FULLY DRAWN YARN, is introduced in the spinning process to obtain a wound yarn with high orientation and medium crystallinity, which is FDY. FDY fabrics feel smooth and soft, often used to weave silk fabrics. It is widely used in clothing and home textiles.As for the region consumption, the China remained the largest market for FDY Yarns in the world, with 89.43% market share consumption in 2019. Other major consuming regions include India and North America, which account for 6.05% and 0.95% respectively. For the various types of FDY Yarns, Polyester FDY Yarns is the dominant type, with market share around 92.75% in 2019. FDY Yarns are used in a wide range of applications such as Home Textiles, Apparel, Automotive Fabrics, etc. Home Textiles industry was the largest filed, which was estimated to hold 46.11% market share in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Recron Polyester(Reliance)

Filatex India

IndoRama

Tongkun Group

Xin Feng Ming Group

Zhejiang Hengyi Group

Shenghong Corp

Hengli Group

Billion Industrial

Rongsheng PetroChemical

Nanya

Toray

Lealea Group

Akra

Suzhou Longjie Special Fiber

Dodhia Group

By Types:

Polyester FDY Yarns

Nylon FDY Yarns

By Applications:

Home Textiles

Apparel

Automotive Fabrics

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by FDY Yarns Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global FDY Yarns Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Polyester FDY Yarns

1.4.3 Nylon FDY Yarns

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global FDY Yarns Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Home Textiles

1.5.3 Apparel

1.5.4 Automotive Fabrics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global FDY Yarns Market

1.8.1 Global FDY Yarns Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global FDY Yarns Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global FDY Yarns Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global FDY Yarns Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers FDY Yarns Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global FDY Yarns Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global FDY Yarns Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America FDY Yarns Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America FDY Yarns Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.3.2 North America FDY Yarns Sales Vo

