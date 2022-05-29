Global Polystyrene (PS) & Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Polystyrene (PS) & Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market was valued at 373.61 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.65% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Polystyrene (PS) is a synthetic aromatic hydrocarbon polymer made from the monomer styrene. Polystyrene also is made into a foam material, called expanded polystyrene (EPS) or extruded polystyrene (XPS), which is valued for its insulating and cushioning properties. Polystyrene can be solid or foamed. General-purpose polystyrene is clear, hard, and rather brittle. It is an inexpensive resin per unit weight. It is a rather poor barrier to oxygen and water vapour and has a relatively low melting point.Polystyrene is one of the most widely used plastics, the scale of its production being several million tonnes per year. Polystyrene can be naturally transparent, but can be coloured with colourants. Uses include protective packaging, containers, lids, bottles, trays, tumblers, disposable cutlery and in the making of models. Expanded polystyrene is solid foam or thermoplastic product that has characteristics such as low weight, insulation properties and durability. The thermal qualities of expanded polystyrene improve with its strength (density). EPS has a variety of applications such as for thermal insulation boards in building constructions and packaging products. EPS insulation foam is also used in closed cavity walls, roofs and floor insulation. It is the automatic choice for electronic goods cushioning and packaging. Manufacturers rely heavily on EPS due to its insulation and shock absorption capacity, as well as its ability to prevent or minimize product damage during the transportation of sophisticated equipment.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/153540/global-polystyrene-exped-polystyrene-market-2022-666

By Market Verdors:

By Types:

By Applications:

Key Indicators Analysed

Key Reasons to Purchase

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/153540/global-polystyrene-exped-polystyrene-market-2022-666

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Polystyrene (PS) & Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Polystyrene (PS) & Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Polystyrebe

1.4.3 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Polystyrene (PS) & Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Building and Construction

1.5.3 Electrical and Electronics

1.5.4 Packaging

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Polystyrene (PS) & Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market

1.8.1 Global Polystyrene (PS) & Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polystyrene (PS) & Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Polystyrene (PS) & Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Polystyrene (PS) & Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Polystyrene (PS) & Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production Sites, Area

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/153540/global-polystyrene-exped-polystyrene-market-2022-666

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

