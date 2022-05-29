Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Syndiotactic Polystyrene market was valued at 58.29 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .19% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Syndiotactic Polystyrene (or Syndiotactic Polystyrene, SPS) is a kind of crystal polystyrene engineering plastic which is different from normal polystyrene`s in spatial structure. The structure of the product is regularly alternately spaced and it makes its properties different from normal polystyrene especially the resistance of heat and drug. Syndiotactic Polystyrene provides a good balance and competes well against other materials in a wide variety of applications.The Global Production Scale of Syndiotactic Polystyrene is small. Idemitsu Kosan and LG Chem are the only two manufacturers of pure Syndiotactic Polystyrene in the world now. The Syndiotactic Polystyrene is used by adding other materials such as glass fiber to enhance its property. Both Idemitsu and LG Chem supply SPS compound in the world. Idemitsu has SPS compounds plants in Japan, China, the US and Germany and supplies the product with the brand name XAREC.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/153541/global-syndiotactic-polystyrene-market-2022-781

LG Chem has SPS compound plant in South Korea. LG Chem supplies the products with the brand name LUSEP. Idemitsu is the first company in the world to launch commercial production of the Syndiotactic Polystyrene and now Idemitsu is the world leader of the product in the world. The entrance barrier of the Syndiotactic Polystyrene industry is the technology hurdle in the production of metallocene catalysts. Idemitsu, Dow Chemical and LG Chem are the few companies who have the technology of the production and application of the metallocene catalysts for the polymerization of Syndiotactic Polystyrene. Global production of Syndiotactic Polystyrene is 8.92 K MT in 2015. Due to technical limitations, the development in Syndiotactic Polystyrene industry is slowly. In the future, we guess that the production will increase to 9.08 K MT by 2021.

By Market Verdors:

By Types:

By Applications:

Key Indicators Analysed

Key Reasons to Purchase

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/153541/global-syndiotactic-polystyrene-market-2022-781

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Syndiotactic Polystyrene Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 LG Chem product

1.4.3 Idemitsu Kosan product

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Membrane

1.5.4 Food and Medical container

1.5.5 Electronic components

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene Market

1.8.1 Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Syndiotactic Polystyrene Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene S

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/153541/global-syndiotactic-polystyrene-market-2022-781

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

