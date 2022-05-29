Global Diphenylamine Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Diphenylamine market was valued at 97.33 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.34% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Diphenylamine (DPA) is a solid crystalline organic compound with a floral odor. It can be off-white, tan or possibly brown/amber. The material`s color is dependent on the amount and length of exposure to air and light. It is insoluble in water. Diphenylamine is mainly used for synthesizing rubber antioxidant, dye, medicine intermediate, lubricating oil antioxidant and gunpowder stabilizer.In last century, world production of Diphenylamine has once reached to more than 100 KMT/year. As the increasing concern of DPA in safety and environmental issue, many companies has stope production of Diphenylamine. Currently, there are only four major players locating in 3 continents. Chemtura is the largest supplier of Diphenylamine with production market share of 45.12% in 2016 in terms of volume. Feiya Chemical is the largest player in Asia with production market share of 32.54%. Nantong Xinbang Chemical from China and Duslo from Slovakia are also important regional suppliers. Rubber Antioxidant and Lubricant Antioxidant are the main application of Diphenylamine, which takes a combined market share of 66.02% in 2016. Diphenylamine can also be used in Dyes, Pharmaceutical, Gunpowder Stabilizer. The consumption of Diphenylamine is mainly concentrated in China, USA and Europe, where are also major production area of rubber Antioxidant and Lubricant Antioxidant.

