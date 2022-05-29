Global Flotation Agents Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Flotation Agents market was valued at 1781.53 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.22% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Flotation reagents may be roughly classified, according to their function, into the following groups: Frothers, Promoters, Depressants, Activators, Sulphidizers, Regulators.66.42% of Flotation Agents were used in the manufacturing of Coal, Graphite, Coke, while 18.10% and 15.52% were respectively consumed in Non-Sulfide-Ores and Sulfide Ores.

By Market Verdors:

AkzoNobel

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Clariant

Cytec Solvay Group

FMC Corporation (Cheminova)

Orica

BASF

Kao Chemicals

Evonik

Huntsman

DowDuPont

Kemira

Arkema

Tieling Flotation Reagent

Air Products

Sellwell Group

QiXia TongDa Flotation Reagent

FloMin

Nalco Water (Ecolab)

Hunan Mingzhu Flotation Reagent

Arrmaz Mining Chemicals

Ekofole Reagents

BGRIMM

Forbon Technology

By Types:

Flocculants

Collectors

Frothers

By Applications:

Mineral Fuels

Iron and Ferro-Alloy Metals

Industrial Minerals

Non-Ferrous Metals

Precious Metals

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Flotation Agents Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Flotation Agents Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Flocculants

1.4.3 Collectors

1.4.4 Frothers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Flotation Agents Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Mineral Fuels

1.5.3 Iron and Ferro-Alloy Metals

1.5.4 Industrial Minerals

1.5.5 Non-Ferrous Metals

1.5.6 Precious Metals

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Flotation Agents Market

1.8.1 Global Flotation Agents Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Flotation Agents Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Flotation Agents Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Flotation Agents Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Flotation Agents Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Flotation Agents Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Flotation Agents Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

