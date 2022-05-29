Global Cubic Boron Nitride Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Cubic Boron Nitride market was valued at 3846.53 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 10.72% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN) is a synthetic chemical compound made up of boron and nitrogen atoms in a one-to-one ratio. Unlike other types of boron nitride, it exists as a cubic crystal lattice, with its atoms arranged in a symmetrical, cube-shaped structure like the crystalline structure of diamond. Its material properties include extreme hardness, stability under heat, and superior chemical resistance. Cubic Boron Nitride is the second-hardest known material after diamond, making it useful in a wide variety of industrial applications, where it is often used as an abrasive or cutting tool.As diamond is less stable than graphite, Cubic Boron Nitride is less stable than h-BN, but the conversion rate between those forms is negligible at room temperature (again like diamond). The cubic form has the sphalerite crystal structure, the same as that of diamond, and is also called ?-BN or c-BN. The wurtzite BN form has the same structure as lonsdaleite, a rare hexagonal polymorph of carbon. In both c-BN and w-BN, the boron and nitrogen atoms are grouped into tetrahedra, but the angles between neighboring tetrahedra differ between the two. Now, China CBN production is the first in the world. .However, the quality of the Cubic Boron Nitride products is not high. Chinese main products are low grade and medium grade. The price is relatively low. In the United States, Europe, Japan, Cubic Boron Nitride product has a complete crystal, high strength, good thermal stability. Product prices are high in these areas, and profit is relatively high.

By Market Verdors:

Company A

Company B

By Types:

CBN Monocrystalline

CBN micro mist

By Applications:

Resin Bond and Vitrified Wheels

Resin Bond Grinding Wheels

Vitrified Wheels

Electroplated Products

PcBN

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Cubic Boron Nitride Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cubic Boron Nitride Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 CBN Monocrystalline

1.4.3 CBN micro mist

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cubic Boron Nitride Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Resin Bond and Vitrified Wheels

1.5.3 Resin Bond Grinding Wheels

1.5.4 Vitrified Wheels

1.5.5 Electroplated Products

1.5.6 PcBN

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Cubic Boron Nitride Market

1.8.1 Global Cubic Boron Nitride Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Cubic Boron Nitride Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Cubic Boron Nitride Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Cubic Boron Nitride Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Cubic Boron Nitride Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Cubic Boron Nitride Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

