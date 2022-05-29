Global Phloretin Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Phloretin market was valued at 4.96 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.91% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Phloretin is a white powder solid. Phloretin is a dihydrochalcone, a type of natural phenols. The formula of phloretin is C15H14O5. It can be found in the roots and peels of juicy fruits like apple and pear. Phloretin can be widely used as antioxidant and moisturizing factor in cosmetics. Phloretin is also widely used in food industry and pharmaceutical industry.In 2015, the world production of phloretin reached 11173 kg. Globally, phloretin producers are concentrated in China. Though derived from developed countries in early days, China manufacturers gasped the market of phloretin soon and dominated the world supply of phloretin in later years. In 2015, China has taken 85.85% of world phloretin production. Leading players in China are Golden Health Technology and Xian Lyphar Biotech, with a tail of other producers. The largest consumption area of phloretin is personal care. Skinceuticals and Cosmetic Skin Solutions consume large amount of phloretin to producer anti-aging essence. Phloretin can be used as edulcorant to inhibit the bitter and other uncomfortable taste in food by blends of other sweeteners NHDC or trilobatin. Phloretin can mask the unpleasant aftertaste of other sweetener. In 2015, personal care took the leading share of global phloretin consumption, with the share of 81.96%.

By Market Verdors:

Golden Health Technology

Xian Lyphar Biotech

Shaanxi Yi An

Shananxi Huike

Shaanxi Undersun Biomedtech

Xian Day Natural

Zhejiang Skyherb Ingredients

Jinan Prosweet Biotechnology

HBXIAN

Huatai Bio-fine

Shananxi Green Bio-Engineering

Jiangsu Boyi

HJ-Rise

By Types:

98% Phloretin

By Applications:

Personal care

Food additives

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

