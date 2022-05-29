Global Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin market was valued at 2147.25 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.18% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Curing agent for epoxy resin, also called epoxy curing agent or epoxy hardener. The curing process is a chemical reaction in which the epoxide groups in epoxy resin reacts with a curing agent (hardener) to form a highly crosslinked, three-dimensional network. In order to convert epoxy resins into a hard, infusible, and rigid material, it is necessary to cure the resin with hardener. The products are available for a wide range of civil engineering, infrastructure and other building & construction applications.Curing agent for epoxy resin is mainly classified into the following types: amine based, anhydrides based and other products, among which amine type is the most widely used type which took up about 74% of the total sales in 2019. Curing agent for epoxy resin has wide range of applications, such as coatings, construction, adhesives, composites, etc. And coating was the most widely used area which took up about 33% of the global total in 2019. Olin Corporation, Evonik, Hexion, Aditya Birla Group, Cardolite, Dasen Material, Gabriel Performance Products, Huntsman, Atul, Kukdo Chemical, etc. are the key suppliers in the global curing agent for epoxy resin market. Top 5 took up more than 35% of the global market in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Olin Corporation

Hexion

Huntsman

Kukdo Chemical

Reichhold

Atul

Aditya Birla Group

BASF

Evonik

Cardolite

Gabriel Performance Products

Mitsubishi Chemical

Incorez

Hitachi Chemical

Cargill

Dasen Material

Rich Chemical

Yun Teh Industrial

By Types:

Amine Based Products

Anhydrides Based Products

By Applications:

Coatings

Construction

Adhesives

Composites

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Amine Based Products

1.4.3 Anhydrides Based Products

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Coatings

1.5.3 Construction

1.5.4 Adhesives

1.5.5 Composites

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market

1.8.1 Global Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Curi

