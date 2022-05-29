Global Electronic Thermal Interface Materials Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Electronic Thermal Interface Materials market was valued at 868.85 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.51% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Thermal interface material is a kind of material applied between power devices and electronic radiators. It is mainly used to fill the micro voids and uneven holes on the surface caused by the connection or contact between the two materials to improve the heat dissipation performance.Global Thermal Interface Materials key players are mainly located in US, Europe and Japan, like Dow, Panasonic, Parker Hannifin, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Laird, Henkel, Fujipoly, Tanyuan Technology and DuPont, etc. Global top five players hold a share nearly 40 percent.

By Market Verdors:

Dow

Panasonic

Parker Hannifin

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Laird

Henkel

Fujipoly

DuPont

Aavid (Boyd Corporation)

3M

Wacker

H.B. Fuller Company

Denka Company Limited

Dexerials Corporation

Tanyuan Technology

Jones Tech PLC

Shenzhen FRD Science & Technology

By Types:

Silicone Gasket

Graphite Pad

Thermal Conductive Paste

Thermal Conductive Adhesive Tape

Thermal Conductive Film

Phase Change Materials

By Applications:

LED Industry

Computer Industry

Energy Industry

Telecommunications Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

