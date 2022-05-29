Global Construction Adhesives & Sealants Chemical Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Construction Adhesives & Sealants Chemical market was valued at 782.92 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.14% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Adhesive is a chemical mixture, which holds at least two surfaces together to form a single unit. Sealant is a semisolid substance, which is used to fill the space between the two surfaces, thereby providing a barrier or protective coating. Adhesives have high shear and tensile strength and are used for holding and bonding applications. Sealants are preferably used for their ability to fill gaps, and resist relative movement of the substrates. They are more flexible, but have lower strength than adhesives.The global construction adhesives & sealants chemical market is segmented based on adhesive type, sealant type, application, and geography. On the basis of adhesive type, the market is divided into water-based, solvent-based, hot melt, pressure-sensitive, and others (reactive and formaldehyde adhesives). Sealants are classified into acrylic, silicone, polyurethane, butyl, and others (polysulfide, latex, and silyl-modified polymers sealants). Applications covered in the study include residential, commercial, infrastructure, and repair structures.

By Market Verdors:

Henkel AG & Company

H.B. Fuller

Bostik SA

Sika AG

3M

Illinois Tool Works Corporation

Avery Dennison Corporation

DAP Products

Royal Adhesives & Sealants

Franklin International

By Types:

Adhesives

Sealants

By Applications:

Residential

Commercial

Infrastructure

Repair Structures

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Construction Adhesives & Sealants Chemical Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Construction Adhesives & Sealants Chemical Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Adhesives

1.4.3 Sealants

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Construction Adhesives & Sealants Chemical Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Infrastructure

1.5.5 Repair Structures

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Construction Adhesives & Sealants Chemical Market

1.8.1 Global Construction Adhesives & Sealants Chemical Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Construction Adhesives & Sealants Chemical Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Construction Adhesives & Sealants Chemical Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Construction Adhesives & Sealants Chemical Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Construction Adhesives & Sealants Chemical Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

