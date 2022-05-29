Global N-Dimethylacetamide Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global N-Dimethylacetamide market was valued at 22 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.09% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

N-Dimethylacetamide (DMAC) is a colorless, high boiling, polar, hygroscopic liquid. DMAC is a good solvent for a wide range of organic and inorganic compounds and it is miscible with water, ethers, esters, ketones and aromatics compounds. It is used in the production of polyacrylonitrile and polyurethane based fibers, films and coatings. The polar nature of DMAC enables it to act as a combined solvent and reaction catalyst in many reactions producing high yields and pure product in short time periods.First, in terms of consumption, the N-dimethylacetamide was 162686 MT in 2016. And it is anticipated to reach 196577 MT by 2023. Overall, the N-dimethylacetamide products performance is positive. Second, N-dimethylacetamide has a high concentration. The top six companies account for more than 70.47% of market share in 2016. DuPont, BASF, Shandong Jinmei Riyue Industry and Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical are the tycoons of N-dimethylacetamide. DuPont is the largest manufacturer, with the market share of 20.05% in 2016. Third, in terms of application, N-dimethylacetamide can be applied in pharmaceutical industry, fiber industry, plastic industry, cosmetic industry and organic synthesis, etc. Fiber industry accounted for the largest market with about 33.15% of the global consumption for N-dimethylacetamide in 2016. Forth, under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of N-dimethylacetamide is also unstable. The price of N-dimethylacetamide was 1236 USD/MT in 2016. And we predict that price will show fluctuation in the following years. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different types will go narrowing.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/153883/global-ndimethylacetamide-market-2022-1

By Market Verdors:

Dupont

Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical

Shandong Jinmei Riyue Industry

BASF

Shanghai Jinshan Jingwei

Te An Ling Tian Fine Chemical

Eastman

MGC

Huaxu Huagong

Akkim

Samsung

By Types:

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

By Applications:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Fiber Industry

Plastic Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Organic Synthesis

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/153883/global-ndimethylacetamide-market-2022-1

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by N-Dimethylacetamide Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global N-Dimethylacetamide Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.4.3 Industrial Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global N-Dimethylacetamide Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.5.3 Fiber Industry

1.5.4 Plastic Industry

1.5.5 Cosmetic Industry

1.5.6 Organic Synthesis

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global N-Dimethylacetamide Market

1.8.1 Global N-Dimethylacetamide Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global N-Dimethylacetamide Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global N-Dimethylacetamide Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global N-Dimethylacetamide Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers N-Dimethylacetamide Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global N-Dimethylacetamide Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global N-Dimethylacetamide Sales Revenue Market Sha

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/153883/global-ndimethylacetamide-market-2022-1

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/